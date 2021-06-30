Volvo Cars has unveiled today a new concept - the Volvo Concept Recharge - that is described as a manifesto for the next generation of all-electric Volvos.

It looks great, very futuristic and in-line with the latest EV design trends, which makes us optimistic about the direction in which the company is heading. By the way, technology-wise, the direction is also very promising.

"True to the heritage of Scandinavian design, Concept Recharge has the mantra of ‘less but better’ at its core. For example, by removing the complexity of the internal combustion engine, the designers have been able to evolve the car’s proportions to increase interior space while also improving aerodynamic efficiency. The result is a car that offers genuinely better solutions to support a sustainable family life."

The Volvo Concept Recharge reveals a new design language that incorporates the EV-specific features.

First of all, the concept is based on an all-electric platform with a large battery pack under the flat floor, between the axles, which allows to extend the wheelbase, and the wheel size of the car. The overhangs are shorter.

We like how Volvo has replaced the traditional grille with a shield-like structure. Both, the front and rear lights remind us of Volvo Cars’ Thor’s Hammer headlight design from current Volvos:

"These include the latest HD technology-enabled pure graphic which open at night to reveal the main lamp units. Signature vertical rear lamps connect to the brand’s strong design heritage, but are reimagined with a set of wings that extend at higher cruising speeds to further improve overall aerodynamics."

As a result, the interior space is increased, including a flat floor and a large storage area between the front seats.

Volvo notes also repositioned seats for better seating position, optimised roof profile and lower bonnet (hood) of the car, which improves aerodynamic efficiency.

"In the Concept Recharge these advancements have led designers to reposition the seats, optimise the roof profile and lower the bonnet of the car while retaining the high eye point beloved by drivers of cars such as the Volvo XC40, XC60 and XC90. This approach creates efficiency gains in aerodynamics compared with a typical SUV, which improves range."

Inside, there is a new 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, while the company maintained a smaller display for the instrument cluster:

"A large, 15-inch standing touchscreen is the centre of a new and improved user experience for the company’s next-generation connected infotainment system. Designed to be logical and intuitive to use, technology helps provide a serene and calm experience. The latest infotainment technology goes hand in hand with those other hallmarks of Scandinavian design: clean lines and extensive use of sustainable and natural materials inside the cabin."

One of the most interesting things is the LiDAR, placed in the top center position - similar to the NIO ET7.

"Finally, the Concept Recharge also reflects Volvo Cars’ safety ambitions in coming years. A LiDAR sensor, built by technology company Luminar and a critical part of Volvo Cars’ plan for forthcoming safe autonomous drive technology, is placed in an optimal position on the roof to collect data on the environment around the car."

Robin Page, Head of Design at Volvo Cars said:

“Our Concept Recharge represents a manifesto for the all-electric future of Volvo Cars, as well as a new type of vehicle. It displays new and modern proportions that go hand in hand with increased versatility and shows what technology can enable in terms of design.” “Inside the Concept Recharge, we create a truly Scandinavian living room feeling. The interior integrates our latest user experience technology with beautiful, sustainable and natural materials. Each part of the interior is like a piece of art and could stand alone as individual furniture in a room. We use the latest technologies but not for their own sake. We always focus on the benefits that technologies can bring.”

All in all, we are now eager to see how the all-electric successor of the Volvo XC90 will look.