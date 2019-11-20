Hide press release Show press release

BYTON Announces U.S. Charging Program with Electrify America on its Ultra-Fast Public Charging Network



Provides Customers Complimentary unlimited Charging Sessions for Two Years

Santa Clara, CA – November 20, 2019 – BYTON, the premium electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration with Electrify America that will give BYTON owners in the U.S. complimentary unlimited 30-minute charging sessions[1] on Electrify America's network of DC Fast public charging stations for two years.

As part of this program, the BYTON M-Byte’s target manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $45,000 will include two years of complimentary unlimited 30 minute access to Electrify America’s growing network of public DC Fast charging stations, as well as unlimited 60 minute charging sessions at all of the company’s public Level 2 chargers.[1]

This next critical milestone in the company’s advance toward a US market launch in 2021 provides BYTON owners access to over 3,500 150kW+ chargers at over 800 Electrify America locations across the U.S. projected by the end of 2021. With DC Fast charging, the BYTON M-Byte will be capable of receiving up to 150 miles of range in 30 minutes at charging speeds up to 150 kW[2].

“This Electrify America partnership aligns with our global strategy, in prelude to other major announcements to come,” noted Dr. Andreas Schaaf BYTON Chief Customer Officer. “We continue to lay a solid foundation for a successful North American launch of the BYTON M-Byte committing to the US and its customers.”

“In talking with our future customers, it’s clear that easy access to public charging infrastructure paves the way for a seamless EV ownership experience,” says Managing Director, BYTON Americas, Jose Guerrero. “Unlimited charging privileges on Electrify America’s charging network for two years, exemplifies BYTON’s commitment to customer-centricity.”

"We are delighted that BYTON has chosen our broad and ultra-fast DC charging network as a natural fit for their forward thinking M-Byte EV,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer, Electrify America. “As America's largest, open DC fast charging network, we are convinced that this complimentary charging offer will help their drivers feel confident in driving an M-Byte nearly anywhere in the U.S."

In addition to Electrify America’s growing network of public charging stations, the company’s unique network interoperability agreements with several other major networks will bring BYTON drivers access to more than 36,000 DC Fast and Level 2 chargers, all from a single Electrify America account. The cost of charging sessions at a partner network station will be based on the individual network’s pricing at the particular charging station location.

In the last several months, BYTON has unveiled the production version of its first model, the M-Byte SUV with its groundbreaking Shared Experience Display user interface, the industry’s first 48-inch screen. The company has also completed its state-of-the-industry production facility. The pieces are now in place to facilitate the launch of the BYTON M-Byte in China next year as well as its launch in the US and EU in 2021.

[1] For DC Fast and L2 charging, a 60 minute Interval is required between subsequent use of another charging session. Additional fees may apply for charging sessions lasting longer than the prescribed 30-minute or 60-minute intervals, and after a ten minute grace period.

[2] Based on estimated EPA range for the 268 hp RWD model with a 95 kWh battery pack

About BYTON

BYTON is a global premium electric vehicle manufacturer that is creating the world’s first smart device on wheels. By integrating advanced digital technologies to offer a smart, connected, and comfortable mobility experience, the company is designing an EV that will meet the demands of an increasingly digital lifestyle now and into the future.

The company’s global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing center are located in Nanjing, China. Its global R&D hub is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and devoted to the development of BYTON’s groundbreaking intelligent car experience, digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity, as well as other cutting-edge technologies. BYTON’s design and concept vehicle center is located in Munich, Germany.

BYTON’s core management team is made up of top innovators from leading-edge companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google, and Apple. This diverse group of leaders from China, Europe, and the US share the singular vision of creating an unprecedented automotive experience.

Official website: www.byton.com Further Information: BYTON Newsroom

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest, open DC Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging station sites with about 3,500 chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com. For media, visit www.media.electrifyamerica.com.