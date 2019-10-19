Ford to support long-distance travel by offering smooth access to the Electrify America network.

Ford officially announced an agreement with Electrify America to provide access to ultra-fast charging for its upcoming next-generation BEVs from 2020.

As the all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable of charging at up to around 150 kW, the 150-350 kW CCS Combo chargers at Electrify America stations will come in really handy for long-distance travel. At 150 kW, range will be replenished by up to 47 miles in 10 minutes

By December 2021, Electrify America intends to install:

  • about 800 station sites (in 45 states and the District of Columbia, including two cross-country routes and 29 major metros)
  • about 3,500 individual chargers

There are no pricing details yet (we expect some discount compared to a regular EA offer), but all the Electrify America stations to be listed in FordPass app and vehicle’s touch screen:

"Customers will be able to manage their charging plan through features of the company’s FordPass app, as well as through their vehicle’s touch screen, that will be supported by a comprehensive data feed from Electrify America. The FordPass app will provide real time location and charger status data to Ford EV drivers for Electrify America’s network of ultra-fast EV public chargers across highway and metro charging stations planned in 45 states and the District of Columbia."

Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America said:

“Electrify America is proud to provide Ford customers with access to our nationwide network of ultra-fast public chargers. We are committed to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles, and value forward-thinking collaborations with automakers like Ford, that share a similar vision.”

Matt Stover, director of electric vehicle services, Ford Motor Company said:

“We are excited to be working with Electrify America given its powerful public charging network and impressive plans for expansion. As part of our $11.5 billion investment in global electric vehicles, we are always working to differentiate our offerings for customers and look forward to providing owners with a premium charging experience and convenient access to Electrify America’s comprehensive network.”