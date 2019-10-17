Ford is treating its next-generation electric vehicles seriously and is preparing a comprehensive charging solutions to "help customers confidently switch to an all-electric lifestyle".

In North America, the new package includes three elements:

Ford Mobile Charger , equipped with new cars as standard

, equipped with new cars as standard Ford Connected Charge Station , home charging station offered in partnership with Amazon

, home charging station offered in partnership with Amazon FordPass Charging Network, to locate/pay charging stations, available through app or from on-board infotainment

"Ford is giving future all-electric vehicle customers the confidence to enjoy a hassle-free electric lifestyle. By providing easy access to more electric vehicle public charging stations in North America than any other automaker, Ford will make it easier for customers to find a place to charge when the company starts delivering new models next year."

The Ford Mobile Charger - standard in new Ford all-electric vehicles, allows you to charge regardless of outlet power (120- and 240-volt outlets). You will find it in the trunk to fulfill base charging needs at locations where there are no charging stations.

"Every Ford all-electric vehicle will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger. It’s capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet often used for large household appliances like a clothes dryer, which can add an estimated range of 22 miles per charging hour.2 4 Should customers ever need to use a standard 120-volt electrical outlet, that’s possible too and will result in an average range of three miles per charging hour.2 4"

Ford Connected Charge Station

The Ford Connected Charge Station is a 240 V, 48 A (11.5 kW) home charging station, usually used for overnight charging.

"Many Ford customers will choose an available Ford Connected Charge Station. Loaded with connectivity features, the higher powered 48-amp Ford Connected Charge Station enables full control no matter where customers are. It can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep, adding an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour.2 4 And it’s a great solution for those with longer commutes, customers who love connected features and for those who just want greater peace of mind." "To make life easier, Ford has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups. Whether Ford customers need a 240-volt outlet installed or you choose the Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online."

FordPass Charging Network

Finally, the FordPass Charging Network - will give Ford's customers access to "North America’s largest electric vehicle public charging network" of more than 12,000 places (AC or DC) with more than 35,000 plugs.

"Through FordPass on a mobile device or in each vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, customers will be able to monitor charging at home, and easily find and pay for easy, one-stop charging at FordPass Charging Network stations"

It seems that during the first two years since purchase, the access to the network will be free of charge:

"On the road, Ford has worked hard to ensure a hassle-free charging experience. Ford is providing two years of complimentary access5 to North America's largest network – the FordPass Charging Network – for easy and convenient pay-as-you-drive charging. The FordPass Charging Network includes more than 12,000 charging stations with more than 35,000 plugs1, making public chargers as common as some of the most popular pharmacy or coffee chains." "5Starts with original vehicle sales date (after which, fees may apply)."

To make it happen, Ford is working with Greenlots, which aggregates multiple charging providers through roaming agreements. More networks/charging points to be added over time.

Another partner is Electrify America, and by the way, Ford mentioned a 150 kW DC charging power example, which is a strong indication of what to expect from the Mustang-inspired SUV in 2020:

up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of range in 10 minutes

from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes

"In collaboration with Electrify America, the FordPass Charging Network will provide access to DC fast chargers, where charging an all-electric vehicle takes minutes, not hours. At a 150-kilowatt charger, customers can add an estimated 47 miles of range in 10 minutes and expect to return most of their vehicle’s charge in about the same time it takes them to grab a fast-casual meal.2 For longer trips, customers can charge their battery from 10 percent to 80 percent full charge in 45 minutes using an Electrify America DC fast charger.6" "6Charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge."

The charging will be surrounded by connectivity features like: schedules

alerts

pre-condition

plan trips, including vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route, identification of points of interest – such as restaurants or shopping centers

real-time info about availability of the station "Ford will keep electric vehicle drivers fully connected whether charging at home or on the road through the FordPass app2. Customers can set charging schedules and alerts at home and easily pre-condition their vehicle before they drive. While on the road, customers can be confident that Ford is providing the tools to help easily plan trips. A key feature within FordPass, and available through a vehicle’s on-screen dashboard, is FordPass Power My Trip, a tool that makes trip planning hassle-free by considering the vehicle’s current state of charge and identifying charging points along each route.1 FordPass or the vehicle’s on-screen dashboard will tell a customer whether a charging outlet is available or in use (if data is made available by a charge point operator). FordPass will also identify points of interest – such as restaurants or shopping centers – to make the most of customers’ time while charging their vehicle on the go."

Europe

In Europe, the charging package will be similar. For DC fast charging Ford BEVs will be able to use IONITY fast chargers (co-founded by Ford) - example also mentions 150 kW power:

up to 93 km (57 miles) of range within 10 minutes

The FordPass Charging Network will include more than 125,000 locations in 21 countries, thanks to a partnership with the NewMotion.

"In partnership with NewMotion and using connectivity delivered by the FordPass Connect on-board modem, the FordPass app will give customers access to the largest – and fast-growing –network of public charging stations in Europe. Customers will be able to seamlessly utilise charging points across many markets, initiating and paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience." "The FordPass mobile app enables drivers to remotely monitor their vehicle’s charge status. A further key feature within FordPass will allow customers to take advantage of FordPass Power My Trip, a trip planner that considers a vehicle’s current state of charge and identifies the right charging points along a route to make the trip as efficient as possible. FordPass will also identify points of interest – such as restaurants or shopping centres – to make the most of a customer’s time while their vehicle is powering up. In addition, connected navigation functionality delivered by FordPass Connect will enable Ford customers in Europe to push pre-planned routes from their mobile phones or tablets directly to their electric vehicles over-the-air. Driving itineraries created from the comfort of home, the office or coffee shop, will be seamlessly downloaded to the vehicle’s sat-nav, meaning drivers can simply get in and set off on their chosen route."

Each new car will be equipped with Ford Home Charge Cable, while to charge at higher-power, customers will be able to order an optional wall-mounted Ford Connected Wallbox.