Byton continues to move forward.
Today at Automobility at the LA Auto show, BYTON announced they have received a distributor license from the state of California and have established BYTON Cars California, LLC as its retail entity.
The attainment of the distributor license along with the establishment of BYTON Americas, LLC will enable sales and aftersales service through retail partners throughout the US. BYTON is also in the final stages of the process to receive a dealer license from the state of California. That license and the establishment of BYTON Cars California, LLC will not only make it possible to sell and lease the M-Byte directly to BYTON customers in California but will also facilitate online retail transactions in other states.
“From the beginning we believed that a hybrid retail model was essential in order to provide BYTON customers with the best possible ownership experience,” said, Jose Guerrero, Managing Director, BYTON Americas, LLC. “We’re building a retail model that has never been attempted in the US. The next pieces of the puzzle will be selecting our retail & aftersales service partners and securing our California dealer license.
We don't have all the information on BYTON's retail sales strategy in the US yet, but it's becoming clear that they plan to partner with existing sales infrastructure. Jose Guerrero, Managing Director of BYTON America's, LLC stated that BYTON is going to be employing a retail model that has never been attempted before in the US, which certainly has piqued our interest. They aren't going the route Tesla took with strict direct sales only from Tesla themselves. We'll see if we can get some more information on this unique model here at the LA Auto Show.
The announcement today further solidifies BYTON's credibility in our eyes. There's been quite a few EV startups the past few years, many of which have stalled or even worse, appear to have failed. However, BYTON quietly keeps moving forward. They have basically hit all of their scheduled milestones, and are on target to start producing the M-Byte SUV for the Chinese market sometime in early 2020. They then plan to bring the M-Byte to the US market in 2021.
In the last several months, BYTON has unveiled the production version of its first model, the M-Byte SUV with its groundbreaking Shared Experience Display user interface, the industry’s first 48-inch screen. The company has also completed its state-of-the-industry production facility. The pieces are now in place to facilitate the launch of the BYTON M-Byte in China next year as well as its launch in the US and EU in 2021.
