A hundred grand will buy you the e-tron GT quattro Premium Plus “entry-level” model, which packs plenty of standard kit.

The base 2022 e-tron GT sports 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with gray accents, and the leather-free interior features Dinamica, Alcantara, and recycled materials, plus a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. The “monoposto” cockpit consisting of the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays angled toward the driver comes standard too.

The Premium Plus model also brings standard 14-way adjustable heated sport seats, adaptive air suspension, and matrix-design LED headlights with high beam assist. Optional packages include a premium Driver Assistance pack ($2,250), full leather interior with ventilated and massaging seats ($4,000), Performance Package with e-torque vectoring plus ($6,000), Black optic appearance features, and Audi laser headlights.

For those who want more features, Audi offers the e-tron GT in a top-of-the-line Prestige trim level priced from $107,100. It adds stuff like the premium Driver Assistance package, head up display, top view camera, dual pane windows for a near-silent ride, remote park assist, and Bang & Olufsen surround sound system. Available features for this model include a full leather interior with ventilated and massaging seats, Performance Package with e-torque vectoring plus, Black optic appearance features, Audi laser headlights, and 21-inch wheels.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT US Drive

46 Photos

At the top of the e-tron GT food chain sits the RS high performance model, which will set you back at least $139,900. It comes loaded with standard features such as the carbon fiber roof panel, Driver Assistance package, head up display, power steering plus, e-torque vectoring plus, and carbon fiber accents on the front and rear bumpers.

The list of optional features is obviously long, with highlights including the Carbon Performance Package with rear wheel steering, an upgraded 21-inch 5-spoke design wheel, carbon fiber accents on the exterior door trims, Audi laser headlights, and black exterior badging. A full leather interior is also available.

All 2022 Audi e-tron GT models feature a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack enabling a manufacturer’s estimated range of 238 miles (383 km) for the e-tron GT and 232 miles (373 km) for the RS e-tron GT.

In the e-tron GT, the battery feeds two electric motors producing a total of 469 horsepower (522 hp in overboost with launch control) and 464 lb-ft (628 Nm) of torque—472 lb-ft (639 Nm) with overboost. The resulting performance is enough for most people: zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) takes 3.9 seconds and the top track speed is 152 mph (244 km/h).

The more powerful front and rear motors in the RS e-tron GT produce 590 hp (637 hp with overboost) and a total system torque of 612 lb-ft (829 Nm). As a result, 0-60 mph takes 3.1 seconds and the top speed is 155 mph (250 km/h).

Besides the blistering performance, the 800-volt electrical architecture shared with the Porsche Taycan enables DC fast-charging at up to 270 kW, which means recharging from 5% to 80% takes about 22 minutes.

2022 Audi e-tron GT customers get perks like a new three year public DC fast-charging plan through Electrify America at no additional cost, available customized in-home Level 2 charging solutions, and a concierge customer experience. Audi did not say when US deliveries would start.