Here is an interesting encounter, with three different electric vehicles, including two that are very rare - Lucid Air and Rivian R1T, accompanied by a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

All three were seen together on February 2, at an Electrify America fast-charging station at the Gilroy Outlet Mall in California, by Mario Herger, who shared a short video, as well as a post on The Last Driver License Holder blog.

It's a nice sight, a glimpse of the future when more of those and other newly launched electric vehicles will spread.

After all, not many drivers have yet to have an opportunity to take a closer look at the Rivian R1T or Lucid Air in person. Both entered production just several months ago. The Lucid Air shown in the video appears to be a pre-production unit.

Mario Herger wrote:

"A Rivian, Lucid Air, and Mach E walk into a bar… That’s how a good joke might start. In fact, I saw these three electric vehicles, a Mach E, a Lucid Air and a Rivian R1T pickup on Feb. 2, 2022..."

As far as we know, Rivian delivered 920 electric vehicles in 2021, but besides the R1T, the number includes also a few R1S SUV/EDV vans. In the case of Lucid Air, the number of deliveries has not yet been released.

Ford Mustang Mach-E was launched about a year earlier and is more of a mainstream model, which already exceeded 27,000 units in 2021 in the U.S. Its total production exceeded 70,000 a month ago (a lot were sold also in Europe).

The cool thing about the year 2022 is that there will be a lot of all-new models entering the market or ramping up, including Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Rivian R1S to name just some of them.