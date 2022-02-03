Since many of us wonder how well electric cars cope on long distances, especially in cold weather conditions, let's take a look at another EV, the Mercedes-Benz EQA.

The top-of-the-line, all-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz EQA 350 4MATIC version was recently tested by Bjørn Nyland in Norway over a distance of 1,000 km (622 miles) at around 0°C.

In similar conditions, the car's range was previously estimated at 321 km (200 miles) at 90 km/h (56 mph).

With an experienced driver and a very dense, fast charging infrastructure in Norway, the challenge was completed in 11 hours and 25 minutes. That's 65 minutes longer than a different version of the car (EQA 250) in Summer (10 hours and 20 minutes).

The overall average speed was 87.6 km/h (54 mph), including charging, while the energy consumption is estimated at 277 Wh/km (446 Wh/mile). That's 277 kWh total for the trip.

Bjørn Nyland associated the slower results (vs dry road in the Summer) with higher energy consumption, which required longer charging. On the positive side, it was possible to complete the journey with four charging stops.

We listed most of the Bjørn Nyland test results below, including also the average temperature, but please note that it's not a scientific test, just a brief comparison of EVs tested in various conditions:

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: -4 - +2°C (0°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 25 minutes

Average speed (total): 87.6 km/h (54 mph)

Average energy consumption: 277 Wh/km (446 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 4

Date / Notes: 22.01.2022

Charging stops: