Here is an interesting comparison of acceleration and braking performance of four premium all-electric SUVs: the Audi e-tron S, BMW iX xDrive50, Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 and Tesla Model X Long Range.

There is no Performance version of the Model X among the contenders, as it would be too quick, according to carwow. The Plaid version has not been launched in the UK yet.

A common thing for all four EVs is that they are pretty heavy, at roughly 2,500 kg (±120 kg). All are also AWD.

According to the video:

Audi e-tron S

503 hp and 970 Nm

all-wheel drive (two motors in the rear, one in the front)

2,620 kg

523 hp and 765 Nm

dual motor all-wheel drive

2,510 kg

408 hp and 760 Nm

dual motor all-wheel drive

2,420 kg

541 hp and 755 Nm

dual motor all-wheel drive

2,460 kg

The acceleration results indicate that the Audi is the quickest from the standstill. However, the BMW iX is pretty quick at higher speeds as well and overall noted the same 1/4-mile time.

Results:

Audi e-tron S

1/4 mile: 12.7 seconds

1/4 mile: 12.7 seconds

1/4 mile: 13.7 seconds

1/4 mile: 13.0 seconds

In the case of the rolling race at 30 mph (48 km/h), BMW was the best, but along the way it suffered from the limited top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h).

When starting at 50 mph (80 km/h), the Tesla Model X won, thanks to the highest top speed, ahead of BMW iX and Audi e-tron S.

In terms of braking from 100 mph (160 km/h) to 0, the Tesla Model X turned out to be the worst. Audi won ahead of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.