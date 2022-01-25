After a quick check of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance version and doing a few quarter-mile races, DragTimes presents a real treat in the form of races against the Tesla Model S Plaid.

The two most powerful all-electric models on the market (aside from the exotic Rimac Nevera) - Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance with about 1,111 hp (828 kW) and Tesla Model S Plaid with about 1,020 hp (about 760 kW).

What we do know ahead of the race is that the dual-motor Lucid Air is geared for highway driving, rather than 0-60 mph, which indicates that the Air might turn out to be quicker in the roll race format, rather than from a standing start.

In terms of weight, the Lucid Air is noticeably heavier than the Tesla Model S Plaid. According to the video, the difference is about 403 lbs (183 kg) or 8% - 5,236 lbs (2,375 kg) vs. 4,833 lbs (2,192 kg). That's another sign that it will not match the Plaid from a standstill.

Four races, including one roll race, revealed a noticeable advantage for the Tesla Model S Plaid over the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance. The Lucid Air won only once, and that was when the Model S Plaid launched without using the Launch Mode.

Here are the results in brief:

Race #1

Lucid Air DE Performance (92% SOC)

Tesla Model S Plaid (92% SOC) - win

0-60 mph: 2.98 s

60-130 mph: 4.70 s

100-150 mph: 4.69 s

1/4 mile: 9.83 s @150.59 mph

Race #2

Lucid Air DE Performance - win

Tesla Model S Plaid (Launch Mode not used)

0-60 mph: 3.02 s

60-130 mph: 5.05 s

1/4 mile: 10.21 s @125.64 mph

Race #3

Lucid Air DE Performance

Tesla Model S Plaid - win

0-60 mph: 2.56 s

60-130 mph: 4.98 s

1/4 mile: 9.67 s @146.02 mph

Race #4: Roll race at 25 mph (40 km/h)



Lucid Air DE Performance:

Tesla Model S Plaid - win

Well, if the Tesla Model S Plaid is quicker, then it's time to check the Lucid Air against the Porsche Taycan, but for that, we have to wait until the next episode.