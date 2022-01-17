It's time for some drag racing of the newly launched Lucid Air Dream Edition - Performance version - which has a system output of about 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm). Comparable to the Tesla Model S Plaid.
DragTimes recently had an opportunity to overview and test the car, which is actually one of the first independent tests of the Lucid Air.
"We head up to Hennessey Performance to review and test out the all new Lucid Air Dream Performance edition with John and Sanjay."
According to the manufacturer, the car should achieve (on a prepared track surface) a 0-60 mph time in 2.42 seconds, while the quarter-mile time is 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph.
In the test, the results, measured by dragy, were slightly lower, but still amazing, as the car - in Sprint Mode and Launch Control - achieved 0-60 mph in 2.88 s and 1/4 mile in 10.04 s @ 142.59 mph. With a subtracted rollout it would probably be close to the manufacturer's claim.
Test 1
- 0-60 mph in 2.93 s
- 1/8 mile in 6.77 s @ 112.59 mph
- 60-130 mph in 5.62 s
- 1/4 mile in 10.21 s @ 143.37 mph
- 100-150 mph in 5.52 s
Test 2
- 0-60 mph in 2.91 s
- 1/8 mile in 6.67 s @ 114.03 mph
- 60-130 mph in 5.46 s
- 1/4 mile in 10.09 s @ 142.92 mph
Test 3
- 0-60 mph in 2.88 s
- 1/8 mile in 6.61 s @ 114.72 mph
- 60-130 mph in 5.50 s
- 1/4 mile in 10.04 s @ 142.59 mph
In the next episode, the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance will race against a Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.
Gallery: Lucid Air Dream Edition
Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:
- 118 kWh battery
22 modules
2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)
>900 V battery system
- EPA range:
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)
Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)
Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph *on prepared track surface
Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds
Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds
- top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h)
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)
Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)
- on-board charger: 19.2 kW
- fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)
Lucid Air Grand Touring specs:
- 112 kWh battery
>900 V battery system
- EPA range:
Grand Touring (19") - 516 miles (830 km)
Grand Touring (21") - 469 miles (755 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) time
Dream Edition Performance (19") - 3.3 seconds
Dream Edition Performance (21") - 3.0 seconds
- top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h)
- dual motor all-wheel drive
Grand Touring - 800 hp (596 kW) and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm)
- on-board charger: 19.2 kW
- fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)
