Lucid has barely started production of its first all-electric model, the Lucid Air, while already a new plant emerged on the horizon.

Because Lucid’s largest shareholder happens to be Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund - the Public Investment Fund (PIF) - the company is being pushed to establish a manufacturing facility in the country.

There is nothing wrong with that, especially if Saudi Arabia would like to diversify from an oil-centric economy, but growing an automotive business is not a trivial thing, especially for a start-up.

According to Automotive News, Lucid's electric vehicle plant in Saudi Arabia might be built by 2025 or by 2026.

As we understand, most likely it will be some kind of joint venture with a significant contribution by PIF.

Lucid Chairman Andrew Liveris said:

“Now that we are successfully producing and selling cars in the U.S., our attention is turning to this factory here,” [Saudi Arabia]

The unofficial sources point out that the potential location might be the Red Sea city of Jeddah or Neom, a new city in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.

Anyway, Lucid's main focus, for now, is the ramping up the Lucid Air model to 20,000 in 2022, expanding sales to Europe, and introducing the Project Gravity - a luxurious, all-electric, large SUV that has not been unveiled yet.

Project Gravity will be produced at the Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) in Arizona, just like the Lucid Air, probably starting in 2023.

Lucid has not announced its production and delivery numbers for 2021 yet, although it's expected that sales stand at several hundred units. At least that should be the case, considering how many cars were seen in flyover videos.