Lucid appears to gradually increase the rate of Lucid Air production, as in the past weeks more and more cars were seen at the company's manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

According to the recent Bear's Workshop flyover video, (recorded on December 17, 2021), there were close to 140 brand new cars that were wrapped up and ready for delivery.

Lucid Motors Factory Construction Site December 17th, 2021 (source: Bear's Workshop)

Combined with some 150-200 produced by December 1, and additional ones seen in a few previous videos in December, we guess that there is a big chance that all 520 Dream Edition cars will be produced by the end of 2021.

At this point, the production rate might be around 10/day, more or less comparable to Rivian.

The limited Dream Edition will be followed by a more regular Grand Touring, Touring and Pure versions.

The total number of global reservations as of November 15 exceeds 17,000, while the production target for 2022 is 20,000.

The new video reveals to us also the substantial progress related to the phase two expansion of the plant. Preparation work can be seen almost everywhere and a new steel structure is under construction nearby the phase one buildings.

The additional manufacturing capacity will be used for Project Gravity - a luxurious, all-electric, large SUV that has not been unveiled yet.

According to Lucid, the Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) has a manufacturing capacity of up to 34,000 per year, but with the second phase online, it will increase by up to 56,000 units per year, for a total of 90,000 per year by the end of 2023.

A few miles down the road there is also a smaller facility - the Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing Plant (LPM-1), where Lucid produces key systems of the car in-house.