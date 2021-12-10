The top-of-the-line Lucid Air Dream Edition has been recently reviewed by Doug DeMuro, who finds the car to be one of the best on the market.

The car impresses with its exterior design, luxurious interior (but not as luxurious as the top Mercedes-Benz or Audi), technology, range and acceleration.

Overall, the car received a Doug score of 73/100 points, which is the same as the Tesla Model S Plaid (see review here) and one more than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Those are the three top models, which also happen to be electric. According to Doug DeMuro, the Lucid Air is the most luxurious among the three, while the Porsche Taycan Turbo S brings the most driving excitement. The Tesla Model S Plaid is considered to be somewhere between the two and with the best value.

The review explains the unusual trunk in the Lucid Air (see 27:20), saying that sedan approach (versus hatchback/liftback) allows to improve the rigidity of the rear and isolate the cargo area from the cabin to make the interior quieter.

By the way, the Rivian R1T recently also received a Doug score of 73/100 points, taking first place among pickups.

It's a clear sign that EVs are conquering the market right now, and the top, most expensive models are already the best you can buy.

Hopefully, we will see more compelling models also in the middle- and entry-level segments soon so the electrification could progress quickly.

Lucid Air Dream Edition specs:

118 kWh battery

22 modules

2170-type cylindrical cells (6,600)

>900 V battery system

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 471 miles (758 km)

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 451 miles (726 km)

Dream Edition Range (19") - 520 miles (837 km)

Dream Edition Range (21") - 481 miles (774 km)

Dream Edition Performance (19") - 2.5 seconds

Dream Edition Performance (21") - 2.42 seconds; quarter-mile in 9.67 seconds @149.87 mph

Dream Edition Range (19") - 2.7 seconds

Dream Edition Range (21") - 2.74 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

Dream Edition Performance - 1,111 hp (828 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

Dream Edition Range - 933 hp (695 kW) and 1,025 lb-ft (1,390 Nm)

fast charging at up to around 300 kW (about 20 minutes to replenish 300 miles of range)

