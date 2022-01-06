Having just started delivering its first cars to US customers, Lucid is now looking to also start shipping cars in Europe sometime this year. This was confirmed via a Tweet on the company’s official account, with the promise that more information about the when and where would be presented soon.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson had already stated that the company was looking to expand to Europe and the Middle East in 2022, with China following in 2023. This latest tweet confirms the manufacturer is still on track with that plan, although we still don’t know pricing, or which countries will get the Air first.

Back in July of last year, Lucid’s country manager for Germany told Electrive that

We want to start delivering our cars in Germany in 2022. Later this year, we will announce more details about our European market entry.

Germany will probably be Lucid’s most important European market, but the manufacturer also wants to be present in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

The company is currently building its only model, the Air sedan, at its Arizona plant, but it’s not know exactly at what rate - it built a few hundred cars in 2021 but wants to ramp up to 20,000 by the end of 2022. The vehicles it has delivered so far don’t have their full array of active safety aids online, but they will be enabled via an over-the-air updated by the end of January.

Just like Tesla, Lucid will probably try to push its direct sales model in Europe as well. The manufacturer has already announced plans to set up nine Lucid Studios in the United States and major European cities are sure to get theirs too - Germany will probably get its first, possibly through a location in Munich, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The company doesn’t currently have plans to enter the UK, which may have something to do with the fact that it would have to sell right-hand drive cars there. They initially said that they would sell cars in the UK, but this was never actually confirmed.