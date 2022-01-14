The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5, in the rear-wheel-drive version (160 kW) with a 72.6 kWh battery and Michelin Primacy 4 235/55 R19 105W tires, turns out to be one of the top models in the "moose test."
The car, tested recently by km77.com, was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 82 km/h (51 mph).
- initial part: 82 km/h (51 mph)
- middle part: 67 km/h (42 mph)
- final part: 49 km/h (30 mph)
The regenerative braking was set at the third out of four levels (almost the strongest).
In general, with stronger regenerative braking the car starts to reduce the speed quicker (when removing foot from the accelerator), which makes it easier to complete the test, compared to a low regenerative braking setting.
It's one of the best results among electric cars tested so far, marginally behind the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, which both noted 83 km/h (52 mph).
Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was able to complete the test at a few km/h faster than the Kia EV6 RWD - 78 km/h (48 mph).
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 82 km/h (51 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
