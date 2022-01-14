The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5, in the rear-wheel-drive version (160 kW) with a 72.6 kWh battery and Michelin Primacy 4 235/55 R19 105W tires, turns out to be one of the top models in the "moose test."

The car, tested recently by km77.com, was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 82 km/h (51 mph).

initial part: 82 km/h (51 mph)

middle part: 67 km/h (42 mph)

final part: 49 km/h (30 mph)

The regenerative braking was set at the third out of four levels (almost the strongest).

In general, with stronger regenerative braking the car starts to reduce the speed quicker (when removing foot from the accelerator), which makes it easier to complete the test, compared to a low regenerative braking setting.



It's one of the best results among electric cars tested so far, marginally behind the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, which both noted 83 km/h (52 mph).

Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was able to complete the test at a few km/h faster than the Kia EV6 RWD - 78 km/h (48 mph).

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):