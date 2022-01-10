Here is an interesting video of a Tesla Model Y in China, which narrowly avoided a crash into the side of another car that recklessly appeared in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The short video of a real-world "moose test" was shared by Ray4Tesla:

It's a demonstration of incredible driver reflex and skills (we assume that the Autopilot was not involved in the event), as well as the capabilities of the car.

Let's recall that the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y are the two top EV models in km77.com's moose test - both scoring 83 km/h (52 mph):

So far, no other EV was not able to cross 80 km/h (50 mph), but there are several below 80 km/h.

The description of the video indicates that the 0-60 mph acceleration "matters," but we are not entirely sure whether it was crucial (or even used). The car appears to accelerate, probably mostly because the car with the camera started to brake.

Anyways, electric cars are clearly second to none these days and that's despite the fact that they are usually substantially heavier, which always negatively affects the maneuverability.