The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is supposed to be a very safe car - as we expect of all new Volvos - however, a recent "moose test" revealed a relatively weak and disappointing result.

According to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 70 km/h (44 mph), which is one of the lowest initial speeds among plug-ins tested so far. At higher speeds, the Volvo C40 Recharge, with Pirelli PZero Elect tires, was hitting the cones.

initial part: 70 km/h (44 mph)

middle part: 60 km/h (37 mph)

final part: 43 km/h (27 mph)

Let's note that at 70 km/h (44 mph) the test was completed by a 2016 Tesla Model X, which is a significantly larger and heavier vehicle, as well as several years older.

According to the report, maybe the Volvo C40 Recharge was affected slightly by the high temperature of 35°C, but it might be a more general issue with the CMA platform, as the Polestar 2 recently also noted result lower than anticipated - 74 km/h (46 mph). The difference to the Tesla Model Y at 83 km/h (52 mph) is pretty big.

In the second part of the video, we can see that in the slalom test, the Volvo C40 Recharge was able to achieve a time of 24.4 seconds, which is reasonable - just 1.6 seconds behind the Polestar 2.

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):