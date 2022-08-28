The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is supposed to be a very safe car - as we expect of all new Volvos - however, a recent "moose test" revealed a relatively weak and disappointing result.
According to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 70 km/h (44 mph), which is one of the lowest initial speeds among plug-ins tested so far. At higher speeds, the Volvo C40 Recharge, with Pirelli PZero Elect tires, was hitting the cones.
- initial part: 70 km/h (44 mph)
- middle part: 60 km/h (37 mph)
- final part: 43 km/h (27 mph)
Let's note that at 70 km/h (44 mph) the test was completed by a 2016 Tesla Model X, which is a significantly larger and heavier vehicle, as well as several years older.
According to the report, maybe the Volvo C40 Recharge was affected slightly by the high temperature of 35°C, but it might be a more general issue with the CMA platform, as the Polestar 2 recently also noted result lower than anticipated - 74 km/h (46 mph). The difference to the Tesla Model Y at 83 km/h (52 mph) is pretty big.
In the second part of the video, we can see that in the slalom test, the Volvo C40 Recharge was able to achieve a time of 24.4 seconds, which is reasonable - just 1.6 seconds behind the Polestar 2.
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 82 km/h (51 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS - 72 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
