Volvo Cars reports 44,664 global car sales in July, which is 21.5% less than a year ago. During the first seven months of the year, sales decreased by 23.2% to 335,965.

The Swedish brand appears to have significant troubles on the supply side, because according to the official info, demand remains robust, especially for plug-ins.

"July sales continued to be affected by supply constraints being carried over from previous months due to Covid-related lockdowns in China. This particularly affected retail deliveries of Recharge cars during the month and is expected to continue to affect its retail sales into the current quarter."

Well, last month, Volvo sold 9,596 plug-ins globally, which is 34% less than a year ago, while the share of Volvo Recharge cars out of the total volume amounted to 21.5%.

The all-electric car sales decreased 26% year-over-year to 1,583, which is 3.5% out of the total volume. However, Volvo is optimistic to achieve a double-digit BEV share in 2022.

Volvo Recharge result:

BEVs: 1,583 (down 26%) and 3.5% share

PHEVs: 8,013 (down 35%) and 18.0% share

Total: 9,596 (down 34%) and 21.5% share

Volvo Recharge sales - July 2022

So far this year, Volvo sold over 100,000 plug-in electric cars, which is less than a year ago at this point.

Volvo Recharge sales YTD:

BEVs: 23,803 (up 96%) and 7.1% share

PHEVs: 79,754 (down 17%) and 23.7% share

Total: 103,557 (down 4%) and 30.8% share

Geographically, most Volvo plug-in cars are sold in Europe (6,344 in July and 64,890 year-to-date).

In the US, sales decreased quite significantly in July, by 58% year-over-year to just 961 (94 BEVs and 867 PHEVs), which appears to be the lowest result since late 2020.

Volvo's lineup includes two all-electric models, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. In July, the company sold 1,097 electric XC40 (down 49%) and 486 C40 (new). In the not too distant future, Volvo will introduce a next-generation BEVs, which are expected to boost sales.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results: