New car registration numbers from the US reveal positive news as all-electric car sales increase quickly, which translates into a higher market share.

Tesla remains the top player in the all-electric car segment, as well as among premium/luxury brands, but multiple other brands are increasing BEV sales even quicker than Tesla.

According to the latest registration data from Experian (via Automotive News), during the first six months of 2022, some 338,609 new all-electric vehicles were registered, which is about 60% more than a year ago.

Registration data lag behind sales, by at least several weeks, but can be used as a proxy of sales, especially because not all numbers are publicly available (specifically on a monthly basis).

Noteworthy is that the BEV segment has doubled its market share to 5% (partially because non-electric car sales are down).

Tesla accounts for more than two-thirds of all-electric car registrations (almost 68%), which is a dominant position, but the non-Tesla electric vehicle sales are growing at a similar rate and potentially might outpace Tesla later this year.

BEVs registrations in H1 2022:

Tesla (68% BEVs): 228,989 (up 60.6% from 142,543)

Non-Tesla (32% BEVs): 109,620 (up 58%)

Total: 338,609 (up roughly 60%) and 5% share (up from 2.5%)

Top brands/models

Two Tesla models are at the top of the list, but the difference between them is not as high as one might think - 103,215 Model Y vs. 97,075 Model 3.

The best of the rest is the Ford Mustang Mach-E with 18,399 units, followed by another two Teslas - Model S (15,317) and Model X (13,382), Hyundai Ioniq 5 (13,200), Kia EV6 (12,036) and Nissan LEAF (7,911).

In general, the non-Tesla brands are gaining traction. Some of them are increasing BEV sales very quickly (Ford doubled the volume, Kia increased it 6 times, Hyundai 2.5 times, and Polestar 8 times). There are also several brands that introduced their first BEVs.

Among OEMs, the Hyundai Motor Group is currently the second biggest player in the US with 34,138 units and a 10% share among BEVs. Ford is #3 with a 6% share, followed by the Volkswagen Group (5% share).

Selected BEV registrations in the US - January-June 2022:

Tesla - 228,989 (up 60.6%)

- Model Y: 103,212

- Model 3: 97,075

- Model S: 15,317

- Model X: 13,382

- Mustang Mach-E: 18,399

- E-Transit: 2,133

- F-150 Lightning: 1,288

- EV6: 12,036

- Niro EV: 6,931

- Ioniq 5: 13,200

Nissan LEAF - 7,911

Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV - 6,633

Polestar 2 - 4,873

Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,752

Porsche Taycan family - 4,332

Jaguar I-PACE - 263

Genesis - 177

Premium/luxury segment

Telsa is also considered the #1 premium/luxury brand in the US with a huge advantage over others. Interestingly, only Tesla and Genesis brands increased sales during the period.

Premium brand registrations in the US - January-June 2022: