The California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) reports that, during the first half of 2022, the overall light-vehicle registrations in California amounted to 853,347 (down by 17.9% year-over-year).

According to the report, the demand for both new and used vehicles remains strong, but the main issue is on the supply side.

Meanwhile, plug-in car registrations during the period increased by about 34% year-over-year to 152,749 (estimated), which translates into a record of 17.9% of the total market (compared to 11% a year ago).

All-electric cars noted outstanding results with 128,855 units (up 59% year-over-year) and 15.1% market share, which is significantly more than conventional hybrids. Not only that. Currently, battery electric cars are above hybrids and plug-in hybrids combined.

It's not a surprising outcome considering that BEVs are growing quickly, while plug-in hybrids and hybrids are both down year-over-year by 28% and 4% respectively. Some might ask whether we already passed peak hybrid.

Plug-in electric car registrations in California (est.) - H1 2022

BEVs: 128,855 (up 59%, market share of 15.1%)

PHEVs: 23,894 (down 28%, market share of 2.8%)

Total plug-ins: 152,749 (up 34%, market share of 17.9%)

HEVs: 99,842 (down 4%, market share of 11.7%)

Total xEVs: 252,591 (up 16%, market share of 29.6%)

Top models

Four all-electric cars were at the top of their subcategories:

Interestingly, the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai, once again appeared in the Subcompact category (isn't it too large?), as #2 with 1,172 units and a 21.5% share.

* red underline only for models that can be identified as plug-ins by their name

Tesla Model Y and Model 3 - retain #1 and #2 spots in California

And now the overall ranking of models, which just like in Q1, is especially pleasant to see as two electric models are at the top.

The top-selling model in California is the Tesla Model Y with 42,320 units in the first half of the year, closely followed by the Tesla Model 3 (38,993).

The advantage over other most popular models is now high enough to think that the race with ICE is already over. In 2022, electric models most likely will be the most popular in California.

The top models (above 17,000 registrations):

Tesla Model Y - 42,320 Tesla Model 3 - 38,993 Toyota RAV4 - 31,599 Toyota Camry - 28,745 Toyota Corolla - 22,391 Chevrolet Silverado - 20,349 Ford F-Series - 18,598 Honda Accord - 18,384 Honda Civic - 18,302 Toyota Tacoma - 17,777 Ram Pickup - 17,412

Tesla brand sales

According to the report, in H1, Tesla registrations amounted to 90,895 (up 82% year-over-year), which is 10.7% of the market (compared to 49,875 and 4.8% share a year ago). Tesla was the fastest-growing automotive brand in the state (actually, only Tesla and Genesis have noted positive results - up by respectively 82% and 53% year-over-year).

In other words, Tesla captured more than one-tenth of California's car market and the rate of growth indicates that it will go much higher.

Tesla is also dominant in the BEV segment with a 70.5% share. All non-Tesla BEV registrations combined were at 37,960.

H1 2022 results in California:

Tesla Model Y - 42,320

Tesla Model 3 - 38,993

Tesla Model S - 5,791

Tesla Model X - 3,791

Tesla total: 90,895 (up 82.2%, 10.7% share)

non-Tesla total: 37,960

CNCDA shows also that Tesla has a 3.3% share in the US market. Compared to 6,831,596 units YTD, it would have to be some 225,400.

Having the numbers for the US and California enables us to estimate the difference, which is the number of Teslas registered in states outside of California. It's north of 134,000.