Plug-in electric car sales in the US noted a healthy growth rate during the first quarter of 2022, despite ongoing challenges with vehicle supply.

According to Veloz’s stats and the California Energy Commission, in Q1 2022, some 81,292 new light-duty Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEVs) - including BEV/PHEV/FCEV - were registered in California, which is 37.6% more than a year ago and a new all-time record.

In the US, the ZEV number also hit a new quarterly record of 208,411 (up 58.8% year-over-year).

ZEV (BEV, PHEV, FCEV) electric car sales in Q1 2022:

California: 81,292 (up 37.6% year-over-year; 16.3% share)

including: (67,118 BEV, 13,348 PHEV, 826 FCEV)

cumulative: 1.14 million (730,132 BEV, 392,473 PHEV, 12,782 FCEV)

cumulative: 2.64 million

Electric car sales in California (BEVs, PHEVs, FCEVs) - Q1 2022

With over 80,000 units in Q1, 2022 might close in California with well over 300,000 units:

The share of ZEV cars out of the overall car sales increased in California to a new record of over 16.3%.

For reference, in 2021, more than 250,000 ZEVs were sold in California, which means that the state is on track for another record.

California has set a goal to put 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 and switch to 100% zero-emission sales by 2035. Currently it's at 1.14 million (730,132 BEV, 392,473 PHEV, 12,782 FCEV).

To achieve the target, the average ZEV car sales would have to hit 440,000 per year over a 9-year period.

The rate of plug-in car sales growth is currently faster outside of California. There is a chance that in 2022, close to 1 million plug-ins will be sold in the US.

According to the California Energy Commission's data, the top ZEVs in California in Q1 2022 were Teslas (52,565 or 65% of the total).

Top models:

Tesla Model 3: 24,375

Tesla Model Y: 23,117

Tesla Model S: 3,557

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 1,959

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 1,664

* the numbers might differ from other sources