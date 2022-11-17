The Nissan Ariya is another all-new, all-electric model recently comprehensively tested by Euro NCAP to determine how safe it is.

The top five-star rating indicates that the Nissan Ariya does not disappoint and certainly can be recommended. It's also a good sign for other Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance EVs based on the CMF-EV platform (like the Renault Megane E-Tech).

In terms of Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, the Ariya (63 kWh battery version) received respectively 86% and 89% results. Those are not the highest values in the industry, but certainly very solid. For reference, the Tesla Model Y noted respectively 97% and 87%, while the Kia EV6 scored 90% and 86%.

Vulnerable Road User protection has been estimated at 74%. The highest percentage result was noted in the Safety Assist category, at 93%. That's a pretty high level (higher than many other BEVs).

2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test
7 Photos
2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test 2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP Crash Test

The Ariya is not the only Nissan that recently received the top safety rating in Europe. The same relates to the non-rechargeable, series-hybrid Nissan X-Trail with e-Power technology (a very popular one in Japan).

The two models do not have much in common as they are based on different platforms, but consistent 5-star Euro NCAP results indicate a commitment to make cars as safe as commercially possible, regardless of the electrification level.

2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP test results:

  • Adult Occupant protection - 86 percent
  • Child Occupant protection - 89 percent
  • Vulnerable Road Users protection - 74 percent
  • Safety Assist - 93 percent
external_image

See all details here.

More about Nissan Ariya

nissan ariya 91kwh bjorn range test Nissan Ariya (91 kWh) Noted Good Results In Bjørn Nyland's Range Test
nissan ariya banana box test Nissan Ariya: Competitive With VW's MEB EVs In Bjørn's Banana Box Test

Crash tests include:

  • Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
  • Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
  • Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
  • Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com