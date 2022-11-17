The Nissan Ariya is another all-new, all-electric model recently comprehensively tested by Euro NCAP to determine how safe it is.

The top five-star rating indicates that the Nissan Ariya does not disappoint and certainly can be recommended. It's also a good sign for other Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance EVs based on the CMF-EV platform (like the Renault Megane E-Tech).

In terms of Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, the Ariya (63 kWh battery version) received respectively 86% and 89% results. Those are not the highest values in the industry, but certainly very solid. For reference, the Tesla Model Y noted respectively 97% and 87%, while the Kia EV6 scored 90% and 86%.

Vulnerable Road User protection has been estimated at 74%. The highest percentage result was noted in the Safety Assist category, at 93%. That's a pretty high level (higher than many other BEVs).

The Ariya is not the only Nissan that recently received the top safety rating in Europe. The same relates to the non-rechargeable, series-hybrid Nissan X-Trail with e-Power technology (a very popular one in Japan).

The two models do not have much in common as they are based on different platforms, but consistent 5-star Euro NCAP results indicate a commitment to make cars as safe as commercially possible, regardless of the electrification level.

2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 86 percent

Child Occupant protection - 89 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 74 percent

Safety Assist - 93 percent

Crash tests include: