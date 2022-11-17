The Nissan Ariya is another all-new, all-electric model recently comprehensively tested by Euro NCAP to determine how safe it is.
The top five-star rating indicates that the Nissan Ariya does not disappoint and certainly can be recommended. It's also a good sign for other Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance EVs based on the CMF-EV platform (like the Renault Megane E-Tech).
In terms of Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, the Ariya (63 kWh battery version) received respectively 86% and 89% results. Those are not the highest values in the industry, but certainly very solid. For reference, the Tesla Model Y noted respectively 97% and 87%, while the Kia EV6 scored 90% and 86%.
Vulnerable Road User protection has been estimated at 74%. The highest percentage result was noted in the Safety Assist category, at 93%. That's a pretty high level (higher than many other BEVs).
The Ariya is not the only Nissan that recently received the top safety rating in Europe. The same relates to the non-rechargeable, series-hybrid Nissan X-Trail with e-Power technology (a very popular one in Japan).
The two models do not have much in common as they are based on different platforms, but consistent 5-star Euro NCAP results indicate a commitment to make cars as safe as commercially possible, regardless of the electrification level.
2022 Nissan Ariya Euro NCAP test results:
- Adult Occupant protection - 86 percent
- Child Occupant protection - 89 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users protection - 74 percent
- Safety Assist - 93 percent
Crash tests include:
- Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
