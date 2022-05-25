Euro NCAP announced the third round of safety test results for 2022, which includes the all-electric 2022 Kia EV6.
The South Korean model does not disappoint and, as expected, has received a 5-star overall safety rating, matching the previously tested Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The Kia EV6 score in the Adult Occupant category is 90% (compared to 88% in the Ioniq 5, based on the same E-GMP platform). The result in the Child Occupant category is the same: 86%
In the Vulnerable Road Users category, the Kia EV6 noted 64% (vs. 63% in the Ioniq 5). The reason behind the Vulnerable Road Users' result in the 6x% range is mostly related to the lack of an active hood (it could boost the result to a level of 80%).
In the Safety Assist category, the Kia EV6 noted an 87% score, which is only slightly lower than Hyundai Ioniq 5's 88%.
Overall, the Kia EV6 might be considered one of the safest new cars on the market, which adds on top of its other advantages like range, performance and fast charging.
2022 Kia EV6 Euro NCAP test results:
- Adult Occupant - 90 percent
- Child Occupant - 86 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 64 percent
- Safety Assist - 87 percent
Crash tests include:
- Frontal impact test - 50% of the width of the car is striking an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Frontal impact test - the car impacts a rigid full-width barrier at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (20 mph)
