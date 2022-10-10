After the range test of the base version of the Nissan Ariya (66 kWh battery), Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to check out the version with a 91 kWh battery (also front-wheel drive).

According to the manufacturer, this version has a usable battery capacity of 87 kWh (compared to 63 kWh in the base version), which means about 38% more energy.

However, Bjørn Nyland noted that during the test, the car consumed only 79.9 kWh (at least until near zero/0% state-of-charge level), which indicates a potentially substantial buffer "below zero."

The version with a higher battery capacity is also noticeably heavier (by 180 kg) - at 2,220 kg (including driver). Its WLTP rating is up to around 500 km (311 miles).

The tests were conducted at a temperature of about 8-10°C in slightly worse weather conditions than in the case of the entry-level version. Measures of energy consumption at two speed levels allowed us to estimate the range.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Nissan Ariya achieved an energy consumption of 179 Wh/km (288 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 447 km (278 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 259 Wh/km (417 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 308 km (191 miles).

Those are relatively good results - the WLTP level probably could be achieved in more favorable weather conditions (at 90 km/h/56 mph) - and overall, the Nissan Ariya appears to be competitive with some of the other crossover/SUVs.

2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 91 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 447 km (278 miles)

energy consumption of 179 Wh/km (288 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 79.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 10°C

20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 308 km (191 miles); down 31%

energy consumption of 259 Wh/km (417 Wh/mile); up 45%

used battery capacity: 79.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 8°C

20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)

If we compare the 91 kWh version with the 66 kWh battery version tested previously, it turns out that the range results are respectively 31% and 33% higher at the two speed levels. Energy consumption is only slightly higher (probably due to a higher weight and worse weather conditions).

2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 66 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 342 km (213 miles)

energy consumption of 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 58.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 13°C

20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: