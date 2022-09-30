The entry-level Nissan Ariya was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who appears to be quite happy with the results.

According to Nissan, the base Ariya is equipped with a 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable) and has a 160 kW electric motor in the front (front-wheel drive). Its WLTP range is estimated at about 360 km (224 miles).

The tests were conducted at a temperature of about 13°C. Bjørn Nyland estimates that the available battery capacity of the car is 58.5 kWh. Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Nissan Ariya achieved an energy consumption of 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 342 km (213 miles).

At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 252 Wh/km (405 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 232 km (144 miles).

Those are not bad results - comparable to the Nissan LEAF, equipped with a 62 kWh battery. The Ariya, as a crossover/SUV, has higher energy consumption than the LEAF, but it's partially offset by a slightly higher battery capacity.

Those who need more range can opt for the 91 kWh battery option (87 kWh usable), which should translate into a WLTP range of up to 500 km (311 miles).

However, Bjørn Nyland noted that the overall energy efficiency appears to be slightly higher than in the case of Volkswagen's MEB-based crossover/SUVs.

2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 63 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 342 km (213 miles)

energy consumption of 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 58.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 13°C

20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: