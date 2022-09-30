The entry-level Nissan Ariya was recently range tested by Bjørn Nyland, who appears to be quite happy with the results.
According to Nissan, the base Ariya is equipped with a 66 kWh battery (63 kWh usable) and has a 160 kW electric motor in the front (front-wheel drive). Its WLTP range is estimated at about 360 km (224 miles).
The tests were conducted at a temperature of about 13°C. Bjørn Nyland estimates that the available battery capacity of the car is 58.5 kWh. Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.
At 90 km/h (56 mph), the Nissan Ariya achieved an energy consumption of 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 342 km (213 miles).
At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 252 Wh/km (405 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 232 km (144 miles).
Those are not bad results - comparable to the Nissan LEAF, equipped with a 62 kWh battery. The Ariya, as a crossover/SUV, has higher energy consumption than the LEAF, but it's partially offset by a slightly higher battery capacity.
Those who need more range can opt for the 91 kWh battery option (87 kWh usable), which should translate into a WLTP range of up to 500 km (311 miles).
However, Bjørn Nyland noted that the overall energy efficiency appears to be slightly higher than in the case of Volkswagen's MEB-based crossover/SUVs.
2022 Nissan Ariya (FWD, 63 kWh)
Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)
- range of 342 km (213 miles)
- energy consumption of 171 Wh/km (275 Wh/mile)
- used battery capacity: 58.5 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 13°C
- 20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)
Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:
- range of 232 km (144 miles); down 32%
- energy consumption of 252 Wh/km (405 Wh/mile); up 47%
- used battery capacity: 58.5 kWh (estimated)
- temperature of 13°C
- 20" Michelin Primacy 4 (255/40-20)
About this article