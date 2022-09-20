Nissan has started series production of the all-new, all-electric Nissan Townstar small commercial van for the European market.

It's the first new BEV introduced by Nissan in Europe in a long time, and it's built on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-C multi-energy platform.

Production of the Nissan Townstar EV takes place at the Alliance center of excellence for small vans in Maubeuge, France, where Renault produces its Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric. Other related models are the Mercedes-Benz eCitan cargo van and Mercedes-Benz EQT passenger van.

The specs of the Nissan Townstar appear to mirror the Renault counterpart, with a 45 kWh battery (liquid cooled) and up to 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range. It's worth noting that there is also a heat pump to reduce heating energy consumption. Nissan intends to cover the battery capacity with an 8-year warranty for at least 70% of the initial value.

The van has an 11 kW or 22 kW three-phase onboard charger, as well as a CCS2 charging inlet for fast charging at up to 80 kW (15-80% SOC in 37 minutes).

The Nissan Townstar, depending on the specifications, will offer a payload of between 600 to 800kg and a towing capacity of up to 1,500 kg. There will be two length versions with cargo area between 3.3 to 4.9 m3 (two Euro pallets).

The electric Nissan Townstar starts at about €34,000-€35,000 (£29,945 or $34,000), which is roughly a half more than in the case of the entry-level internal combustion engine version.

Nissan Townstar EV specs: