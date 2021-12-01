The new Renault Kangoo Van & Mercedes-Benz Citan were announced joint winners of the International Van of the Year 2022 (IVOTY 2022) by a jury of 24 European journalists, which is a great news also for the EV business as both will be available in all-electric versions.

It appears to us that basically all new vans in Europe will be available at least in all-electric version and perhaps all the new IVOTY awards will be electrifying.

Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman IVOTY said:

"As the award programme enters its fourth decade, the philosophy and objectives remain unchanged, despite the high level of technology and innovation being achieved by manufacturers and also in meeting market trends. The main criteria for the International Van of the Year Award is the vehicles’ contribution to the efficiency, safety, sustainability and environmental standards of the light commercial vehicle sector. For the IVOTY 2022 award, the candidates included traditional diesel-powered vans and selection of electric (BEV) variants. Initially, there were fourteen new vans that were recently launched by eleven light commercial manufacturers for the pan-European IVOTY jury to elect one overall winner,"

In 2021, the award was received by PSA's (currently part of Stellantis) medium-size all-electric van, offered under four brands: as Peugeot e-Expert, Citroen e-Dispatch, Opel Vivaro-e and Vauxhall Vivaro-e (all available also in passenger versions), as well as by Toyota.

The new all-electric Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric is just around the corner. It will be produced in Maubeuge, located in Hauts-de-France, France together with several derviatives: Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes-Benz eCitan cargo van and Mercedes-Benz EQT passenger van) and Nissan (Nissan Townstar EV).

The list of features that enabled the Renault Kangoo (shared with EV version) to win IVOTY 2022 includes:

"A ground-breaking innovation known as ‘Open Sesame by Renault’*; where the B-pillar is removed allowing for a large right-hand side door that spans 1.45 metres, the largest side access on the market. As well as the ‘Easy Inside Rack’, a retractable interior rack to safely store long objects high up for better use of the main storage space.

Best-in-class features with standard version boasting up to 3.9m3 of storage capacity, a maximum payload of 600kg that can be increased to 800kg as an optional extra, and a towing capacity of 1,500kg.

A modern, refined, and ergonomic interior with improved thermal and acoustic comfort, 60L of storage, and optional seats for up to three adults in the cockpit. This configuration means the cab can be turned into a mobile office by folding down the centre backrest.

State-of-the-art connectivity with the new Renault EASY LINK multimedia system with an 8-inch display, smart smartphone docking station, 15W wireless charger, Renault hands-free key-card for easy and secure access, as well as two USB and two 12-volt sockets."

Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric specs: