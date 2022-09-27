Nissan will bring its first fully electric vehicle to market since the early Leaf. However, this time, it will be an even more accommodating crossover SUV. The 2023 Nissan Ariya is set to arrive later this fall. According to Nissan, it will officially start at $43,190.

Nissan says only front-wheel-drive models will go on sale initially, though the Ariya will be available with all-wheel drive, as expected. Buyers will also be able to choose between two different battery packs, which is increasingly common among rivals.

US EV marketing and sales director for Nissan, Aditya Jairaj shared in the official press release, “The Nissan Ariya is an important part of our Ambition 2030 goals to drive electrified mobility for all. With Nissan offering an EV option for almost any driver, we’re excited for customers to experience a seamless transition to driving electric.”

Even though Nissan has set the 2023 Ariya's MSRP, buyers who participated in the brand's early reservation program will still enjoy the promised, special reservation MSRP. The special MSRP gets buyers the Venture+ FWD model, which is a step above the base model. It comes with the longer-range battery pack and starts at $47,190, but reservation holders can have it for $45,950.

According to Nissan, the 2023 Ariya will be available in six "well-equipped" trim levels. This way, prospective buyers will be able to choose a variant that works best with their needs and budget. A 63 kWh battery pack comes standard, though an 87 kWh long-range battery will be available. The 63 kWh pack only comes in the entry-level Engage trim, though it can be had with all-wheel drive, which Nissan refers to as "e-4Force."

The Ariya will produce between 214 and 389 horsepower, depending on the battery pack and configuration. Nissan says it will also offer up to 304 miles of estimated range. The highest range estimates will apply to front-wheel-drive variants with the long-range battery pack. Nissan provided the following helpful chart with all the prices (MSRPs) listed:

As you can see, Nissan is charging $4,000 to upgrade from the base model to a model with the larger battery pack. In addition, it costs $4,000 to upgrade from a front-wheel-drive Aria to an all-wheel-drive version.

The 2023 Ariya will come packed with standard technology and safety features. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of advanced driver-assist systems comes standard in all trims. It includes typical safety systems in addition to Nissan's ProPilot Assist hands-on driver-assistance feature. A 12.3-inch display, Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay are also standard.