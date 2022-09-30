The Nissan Ariya is finally entering the European market (and soon also the North American market), which means an incoming wave of reviews of the long-awaited, all-new electric Nissan.

Bjørn Nyland, as usual, begins his overview of the Nissan Ariya from the humorous banana box test to check the cargo potential.

The Nissan Ariya does not have a frunk (front trunk), but partially it can be explained by the short hood.

The trunk appears to be fairly large and, according to the video, it fits eight banana boxes. After folding the rear seats, the number of boxes can be increased to 24.

Those results are comparable to Volkswagen's MEB-based electric cars (one box lower than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 - 9/25).

Because the Nissan Ariya is a crossover/SUV type of car, its cargo potential is of course a big step forward compared to the Nissan LEAF hatchback, which stored 7/21 boxes in the case of the 2018 model year version (facelifted), and 5/18 in the case of the 2013 model year version.

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):