The Toyota bZ4X, together with its official twin the Subaru Solterra, received the maximum 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Only the Toyota bZ4X was tested, but the results apply also to the Subaru Solterra, as the two models are "identical in terms of safety equipment."

According to Euro NCAP, Adult Occupant protection and Child Occupant protection of the duo is at respectively 88% and 87%. Vulnerable Road Users protection stands at 79%, while Safety Assist score is 91%.

Those are pretty consistent, good results, very comparable to the Nissan Ariya's score, which to some degree is a competitive model in the crossover/SUV segment. The Ariya noted 86% Adult Occupant protection, 89% Child Occupant protection, 74% Vulnerable Road Users protection and 93% Safety Assist.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y has shown that even higher results are possible, including 97% Adult Occupant protection and 98% Safety Assist.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota bZ4X Euro NCAP Crash Tests

10 Photos

Both models, the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, are finally entering the European and North American markets, after a safety recall related to wheel hub bolts. The Japanese manufacturer was forced to pause production for a few months, right after the launch, which was very unfortunate.

Time will tell what sales volume the Japanese manufacturer will now be able to achieve and how well the duo will be received on the market.

2022 Toyota bZ4X / Subaru Solterra Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 88 percent

Child Occupant protection - 87 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 79 percent

Safety Assist - 91 percent

See all details about Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

Crash tests include: