Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports sales of 526,017 vehicles in the US during the third quarter of 2022, which is 7% less than a year ago. The year-to-date result of 1,571,714 is 15% below last year.

The numbers indicate that the Japanese manufacturer is struggling this year, and this includes also its overall electrified lineup.

Q3 results:

Toyota: 458,493 (down 23%)

Lexus: 67,524 (down 17%)

Total: 526,014 (down 7%)

Out of that, electrified vehicles (HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV) stand for a fifth of the total volume:

Toyota xEV: 96,674 (down 28%)

Lexus xEV: 15,270 (down 5%)

Total xEV: 111,944 (down 25%) and 21.3% of the total volume

Unfortunately, plug-in electric car sales are not only down, but the rate of decline is much higher. It's really disappointing.

Toyota plug-ins: 6,085 (down 56%) at 1.3% share

Lexus plug-ins: 1,066 (new) at 1.6% share

Total plug-ins: 7,151 (down 48%) and 1.4% of the total volume

*FCEVs: 79 (down 88%)

Toyota and Lexus plug-in electric car sales in the US - Q3 2022

So far this year, Toyota and Lexus delivered in the US over 24,600 plug-ins, while cumulatively it's over 214,600 (excluding hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai).

The group already triggered the phaseout of the federal tax credit in Q2, but it does not matter much now, because in 2023 Toyota will have to face updated rules and the requirement of local production.

Models

The top-selling plug-in Toyota in Q3 was the Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid, although it noted a significant 61% decrease compared to over 10,000 units a year ago.

The plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius Prime has been in the red for six consecutive quarters, while the all-new new and all-electric Toyota bZ4X did not see any sales at all due to safety issues related to wheel hub bolts. The fix is just around the corner though.

The hydrogen Toyota Mirai noted 79 units (down 88%). Cumulatively more than 10,711 units were delivered.

Toyota Prius Prime 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota electrified car sales in the US in Q3 2022: