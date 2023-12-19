Lexus has just announced the 2024 Lexus RZ model year, which will be available in two main versions—the already-known RZ 450e and an all-new RZ 300e.

The Lexus RZ 300e is an entry-level version, with only one electric motor (front-wheel drive), and a slightly different battery—72.8 kilowatt-hours from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). It's essentially equivalent to the entry-level Toyota bZ4X (FWD).

The existing Lexus RZ 450e with a 71.4-kWh battery from Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES) and an all-wheel drive powertrain, remains on the market, but it will become slightly more expensive. The 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium has an MSRP of $58,700 ($200 higher than before), plus a $1,150 destination charge. The Luxury trim costs $430 more than before and starts at $64,430.

Meanwhile, the all-new 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium (FWD) starts at an MSRP of $54,000 (plus $1,150 DST), so it's $4,700 less expensive than the 450e Premium (AWD). A similar difference concerns the Luxury trim.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 18-inch $54,000 +$1,150 N/A $55,150
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 20-inch $55,240 +$1,150 N/A $56,390
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Luxury FWD 20-inch $59,730 +$1,150 N/A $60,880
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch $58,700 +$1,150 N/A $59,850
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch $59,940 +$1,150 N/A $61,090
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-inch $64,430 +$1,150 N/A $65,580

* imported models do not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be available through leasing.

EPA Range

A lower price point of the 2024 Lexus RZ 300e is not the only advantage over the 450e version. The 300e also has more range.

According to Lexus, the EPA-estimated range of the RZ 300e with base 18-inch wheels is 266 miles, which is a noticeable difference of 46 miles or 20.9% more than in the case of the RZ 450e's 220 miles (see its 2023MY rating here).

The difference is less when the optional 20-inch wheels are considered, as the RZ 300e gets 224 miles, compared to 196 miles in the case of the RZ 450e. That's 28 miles or 14.3% more.

It's interesting because the differences between the Toyota bZ4X FWD and AWD are not as much, despite the same battery/powertrain setup.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 18-inch FWD 72.8 266 mi*  
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 20-inch FWD 72.8 224 mi*  
2024 Lexus RZ 300e Luxury FWD 20-inch FWD 72.8 224 mi*  
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 71.4 220 mi* 5.0
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch AWD 71.4 196 mi* 5.0
2024 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-inch AWD 71.4 196 mi* 5.0

* EPA-estimated range according to Lexus

The substantial difference in range, compared to the very small difference in battery capacity, is a result of the much higher energy consumption of the AWD version. The Lexus RZ 300e is rated at 125 MPGe or about 270 Wh/mile (including charging losses), while the Lexus RZ 450e is rated at 107 MPGe or 315 Wh/mile (16.7% more).

Other than that, there are no big changes. The Lexus RZ 450e still has the same 150-kW front and 80-kW rear motor for a total system output of about 229 kilowatts. The new front-wheel drive version has a 150-kW front motor (just like the Toyota bZ4X FWD).

In terms of charging, according to Lexus, normal AC charging from 0 to 100% state-of-charge should take 9.5 hours, while 0-80% fast charging is expected to be completed in 30-35 minutes.

For the 2024 model year, Lexus added as standard equipment a dual-voltage charging cable for 120V and 240V outlets and introduced a new exterior color option—Copper Crest in mono- and bi-tone versions.

Production of the new Lexus RZ is already underway at the Motomachi Plant in Toyota City, Japan, and the 2024MY car goes on sale in December.

