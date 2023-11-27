The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has become one of the most popular all-electric car models in the United States with more than 28,000 sales through October of this year.
The 2024 model year is a carry-over model year, so it does not bring any noticeable technical changes to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, aside from a few new safety and convenience features.
However, when it comes to the pricing, there is a slight increase. The entry-level 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE with a Standard Range battery (58 kilowatt-hours) and a rear-wheel drive powertrain (125 kilowatts), starts at an MSRP of $41,650 (plus $1,335 destination charge). That's $200 more than in the case of the 2023 model-year version.
The same $200 price increase is applied to the SE trim, which comes with a 77.4-kWh battery and two powertrain versions (168-kW RWD and 239-kW AWD). The prices start at $45,700 (plus $3,500 for the all-wheel drive powertrain).
Interestingly, the better-equipped trim—SEL—starts at an MSRP of $47,250 (RWD), which is $200 less than in the 2023 model year. The AWD option costs $3,500.
The highest price increase is for the top-of-the-line Limited trim, which is $750 more expensive, starting at an MSRP of $53,350. The AWD version costs $3,900 more, but besides the dual-motor powertrain, it also has 20-inch wheels (255/45R20), compared to 19-inch (235/55R19) wheels on the other versions.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch
|$41,650
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$42,985
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch
|$45,700
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$47,035
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch
|$49,200
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$50,535
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch
|$47,250
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$48,585
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch
|$50,750
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$52,085
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch
|$53,350
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$54,685
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch
|$57,250
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$58,585
* the $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing.
In terms of the driving range, the entry-level version has an EPA Combined range of 220 miles. The rear-wheel drive versions with a 77.4-kWh battery are rated at 303 miles, while all-wheel drive versions are rated at 260 miles.
The EPA rating does not differentiate the range between the SE/SEL AWD trims and the Limited AWD trim, but we assume that there will be a small change between them because of the difference in wheel size and tire width.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|Top
Speed
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|58.2
|220 mi
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
|115 mph
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|260 mi
|5.0
|115 mph
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
|115 mph
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|260 mi
|5.0
|115 mph
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch
|RWD
|77.4
|303 mi
|115 mph
|2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch
|AWD
|77.4
|260 mi
|5.0
|115 mph
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 10.9-kilowatt on-board charger, which is expected to recharge the 58-kWh battery in less than six hours (10-100%) and the 77.4-kWh battery in slightly over seven hours (10-100%).
DC fast charging, from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge (SOC) should take just 18 minutes (at least in optimum conditions and when an 800 V high-power charger is available). The Hyundai Ioniq 5's batteries are nominally 523 volts (58 kWh) or 697 volts (77.4 kWh) and if a DC fast charger can't deliver such kind of voltage, then the charging speed might be significantly compromised.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 also comes with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions on the Electrify America charging network. For reference, the Kia EV6 gets only 1,000 kWh of charging credits.