Hyundai announced earlier this year that the 2024 Ioniq 5 will be a carry-over model with just a few small changes related to safety and convenience features.

The list of new things includes:

Digital Rearview Mirror available on the Limited trim

Wi-Fi Hotspot available as standard (Requires enrollment/subscription)

Rear side airbags - standard

Rear Outboard Seatbelt Pretensioners and Load Limiters - standard

Steering wheel haptic feedback added to Lane Keeping Assist and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist - standard

Other than that, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will basically not change compared to the 2023 model year.

The recently released EPA ratings revealed range and efficiency numbers. They are the same as in the 2023 model year, aside from the top-of-the-line Long Range AWD version, which has a slightly lower EPA Combined range (260 miles instead of 266 miles in 2023, and 256 miles in 2022).

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Standard Range RWD: 220 miles

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Range RWD: 303 miles

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Range AWD: 260 miles

[down from 266 miles in 2023MY]

It's worth noting that the EPA's online database does not show the 2023 model year of the Ioniq 5 (the numbers were provided by Hyundai).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 110 MPGe: 306 watt-hours per mile in the case of the entry-level version.

The Long Range RWD is a bit more efficient at 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi, while the Long Range AWD version is the least efficient at 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Standard Range RWD

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 220 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi

127 MPGe: 265 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 RWD (all trims)

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 303 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi

132 MPGe: 255 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD (all trims)

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 260 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi

110 MPGe: 306 Wh/mi

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi

Prices

Pricing for the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is not yet available on Hyundai's website, but we assume there will be no significant changes, if any.

The key thing for the Ioniq 5, and other imported models, is the lack of eligibility for the full $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing a new car - the incentive might be available through leasing.

Despite the issue with the tax credit, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 noted very strong sales in July with a record of 4,135 units sold(up 109 percent year-over-year). After seven months in 2023, the result is also positive at 17,776 (up 13 percent year-over-year). This makes the Ioniq 5 one of the most popular BEVs on the market.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch $41,450 +$1,335 N/A $42,785 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch $45,500 +$1,335 N/A $46,835 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch $49,000 +$1,335 N/A $50,335 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch $47,450 +$1,335 N/A $48,785 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch $50,950 +$1,335 N/A $52,285 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch $52,600 +$1,335 N/A $53,935 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch $56,500 +$1,335 N/A $57,835 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch N/A 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch N/A

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch RWD 58.2 220 mi* 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi* 115 mph 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch AWD 77.4 266 mi* 5.0 115 mph 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi* 115 mph 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch AWD 77.4 266 mi* 5.0 115 mph 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi* 115 mph 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 266 mi* 5.0 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE SR RWD 19-inch RWD 58.2 220 mi 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE AWD 19-inch AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL AWD 19-inch AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited RWD 19-inch RWD 77.4 303 mi 115 mph 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited AWD 20-inch AWD 77.4 260 mi 5.0 115 mph

* EPA range according to Hyundai