Hyundai Motor America reports 66,527 vehicle sales in the United States in July, which is 10 percent more than a year ago. The year-to-date result amounted to 461,140 units (up 14 percent year-over-year).

The most important thing is that Hyundai's all-electric car sales (E-GMP-based models) tripled last month to a new record level.

The company reports 5,880 sales of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, which is 197 percent more than a year ago and 8.8 percent of the total volume. That's an all-time record, on top of which comes the Hyundai Kona Electric (for which numbers are not available because it's counted together with the ICE Kona).

Considering that the previous record for the E-GMP-based Ioniq 5 crossover/SUV and Ioniq 6 sedan was set in June (4,298), it seems that the South Korean brand is building some momentum this summer.

We also should note that both models - Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 - set their own monthly sales records - respectively at 4,135 and 1,745. According to Hyundai, the Tucson PHEV model also set a new monthly record (although the company does not reveal the exact number).

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America said:

“Hyundai continues to wow customers with its eco-friendly product offerings including IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and our HEV and PHEV vehicles. Our green car sales have risen substantially month-to-month thus far in 2023. We applaud our marketing and dealer programs for contributing to this success.”

Hyundai BEV sales last month:

Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 sales in the US – July 2023

So far this year, more than 22,700 Hyundai Ioniq 5/Ioniq 6 were sold in the US (up 45 percent year-over-year).

Hyundai BEV sales YTD in 2023:

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 17,776 (up 13% year-over-year)

Hyundai Ioniq 6: 4,990 (new)

Hyundai Kona Electric: N/A

Total Ioniq family: 22,766 (up 45% year-over-year) and 4.9% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represented about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 34 units last month (up 17 percent). So far this year, 139 have been delivered, which is 54 percent less than a year ago.