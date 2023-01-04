Hyundai Motor America reports pretty strong end-of-the-year results in the United States, setting records for the fourth quarter and December. The company sold 72,058 vehicles last month (up 40 percent year-over-year) and 195,967 in Q4 (up 29 percent).

The total volume in 2022 amounted to 724,265 (just 2 percent less than in 2021). That's not bad considering how challenging last year was.

Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America said:

“With a strong December performance, Hyundai achieved its fifth consecutive retail sales record month. This was the best Q4 in retail and total sales for the company. Through the combined efforts of our dealers, regions and affiliates, Hyundai was able to accomplish an all-time retail sales record for the year and gain substantial market share.”

The most important stat for us is, of course, Hyundai's all-electric car sales. According to the report, in December, the South Korean manufacturer sold 1,720 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2.4 percent of the total volume), which is the best result since July. That's a positive sign after several slower months.

Good results were noted also by the Hyundai Kona Electric, but the issue with the electric Kona is that Hyundai does not reveal exact numbers (all versions - BEV and ICE - are counted together). Hyundai only said that December saw the best-ever retail and total sales for the Kona Electric.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales in the US – December 2022

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Hyundai sold a total of 4,490 Ioniq 5 (compared to 153 units in 2021, when the first units were delivered to customers in December).

In 2022, the total sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 amounted to 22,982, which represents about 3.2 percent of the total volume.

It's difficult to say anything about what to expect in 2023. The 2023 model year version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is about $1,500 more expensive, but an even bigger factor might be a probable lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit due to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA).

Meanwhile, Hyundai's EV lineup will be strengthened in 2023 by the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 6, which will join the Ioniq 5 and the Kona Electric.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (US)

236 Photos

Unfortunately, the official stats do not include the sales results of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models (Kona Electric, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Plug-In, Santa Fe PHEV and Tucson PHEV), as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids.

The hydrogen fuel cell model - Hyundai Nexo - noted 25 units in December (down 32%) and 408 year-to-date (down 5%). There is not much progress in the FCEV segment in general.