The Lexus RZ 450e, which is one of the latest all-electric models in the United States market, was recently listed on Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s website.

The previously announced EPA Combined range numbers of the two RZ 450e versions - one with 18-inch and one with 20-inch wheels - were officially reiterated at respectively 220 miles and 196 miles.

* a larger wheel diameter usually results in higher energy consumption and a lower driving range (assuming the same tire.

However, when we further research the EPA documents, it turned out that the version with 20-inch wheels might be above 200 miles, as there is a special annotation - "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 202 miles." That's six miles (or three percent) more than the EPA Combined rating.

18-inch wheels: 220 miles

20-inch wheels: 196 miles

(voluntarily lowered from 202 miles)

The difference is not very high, of course, and would hardly be noticeable in the real world because various other factors can affect the driving range very substantially, but it seems that the Lexus RZ 450e might be a 200+ mile BEV in all versions, even the one with bigger wheels.

Manufacturers sometimes voluntarily lower their EPA Combined range, but it happens rarely (a few percent of all models/versions). We assume that some of them are playing conservatively, while others might not be sure of the final numbers.

If we compare the first all-electric Lexus with its direct cousins - the Toyota bZ4X (AWD version) and Subaru Solterra (AWD), it turns out that Lexus' EPA Combined range is slightly lower, but at the same time, we must note that it has a bit smaller battery - 71.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Prime Planet Energy Solutions (Panasonic and Toyota's joint venture), rather than 72.8-kWh from CATL.

The Lexus RZ 450e is slightly more efficient than the AWD version of the other two cars and has more power (150-kilowatt front motor and 80-kW rear motor instead of two 80-kW motors). On top of that, the Lexus RZ 450e's battery can fast charge at up to 150 kW according to the specs, compared to 100 kW in the case of CATL battery, which is used in Toyota bZ4X AWD and Subaru Solterra.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Lexus RZ 450e is estimated at:

18-inch wheels: 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

20-inch wheels: 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

EPA listed also Lexus RZ 450e's City and Highway range ratings. In the city, the range is expected to be slightly higher, while on the highway slightly lower. In the case of the 20-inch version, the EPA Highway number is less than 178 miles, which might be not enough for many customers.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 220 miles (354 km)

236.4 miles (380.4 km)

200 miles (321.8 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium/Luxury AWD 20-inch

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 196 miles (315 km)

210.9 miles (339.3 km)

177.8 miles (286.1 km) Additional info: "Combined range voluntarily lowered from 202 miles" EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

Down below we listed MSRP prices and basic specs of all three cars, all based on the e-TNGA platform and produced in Japan.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch $58,500 +$1,150 N/A $59,650 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch $59,740 +$1,150 N/A $60,890 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-inch $64,000 +$1,150 N/A $65,150 2023 Subaru Solterra Premium AWD 18-inch $44,995 +$1,225 N/A $46,220 2023 Subaru Solterra Limited AWD 20-inch $48,495 +$1,225 N/A $49,720 2023 Subaru Solterra Touring AWD 20-inch $51,995 +$1,225 N/A $53,220 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD 18-inch $42,000 +$1,335 N/A $43,335 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited FWD 20-inch $46,700 +$1,335 N/A $48,035 2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE AWD 18-inch $44,080 +$1,335 N/A $45,415 2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD 20-inch $48,780 +$1,335 N/A $50,115

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

