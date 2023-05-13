The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is the first all-electric Lexus model available in the United States, and a direct cousin of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. The first 185 units were delivered in Q1 2023.

The car is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform, just like the two other Japanese models, but it's a bit different. It has a different combination of motors and batteries.

Quickest acceleration among e-TNGA BEVs

First of all, there are only dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) versions. The front motor is rated at up to 150 kilowatts (kW), while the rear motor has up to 80 kW of power, for a total system output of just under 230 kW. For reference, the AWD versions of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra are equipped with two 80-kW motors (for up to 160 kW total), while the front-wheel drive (FWD) versions are rated at up to 150 kW. It seems that Lexus simply combined the 150-kW front motor from the Toyota bZ4X's FWD version, with the 80-kW rear motor from the AWD version - at least this is how we see it.

In effect, the Lexus RZ 450e has more power and better acceleration. According to the specs, it can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.0 seconds, compared to 6.5 seconds in the case of the Toyota bZ4X AWD.

Battery and range

Another thing is the battery - 71.4-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery from Prime Planet Energy Solutions (Panasonic and Toyota's joint venture). This is interesting because Toyota uses this battery version in its front-wheel drive versions of the bZ4X. In AWD versions of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, we can see a different 72.8-kWh battery with lithium-ion cells from CATL.

We don't know the details, but it seems that Lexus decided to stick with Panasonic's cells, because this pack can be fast-charged at up to 150 kW, compared to only a 100 kW peak in the case of the 72.8-kWh version. Because of that, 0-80 percent state-of-charge (SOC) takes 30 minutes, instead of up to an hour.

In other words, both the powertrain and battery are the best out of all used in the e-TNGA BEVs.

Lexus reveals that the EPA-estimated range of the RZ 450e is 220 miles (354 km) in the case of the entry-level version with 18-inch wheels. When equipped with 20-inch wheels, the range is 196 miles (315 km) - 24 miles (or 10.9 percent) lower.

Those range values (not yet listed on EPA's website) are slightly lower than in the case of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra (both 228 miles with 18-inch wheels and 222 miles with 20-inch wheels). That's not good news, because the duo were not the range kings to begin with.

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 220 miles (354 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi (182 Wh/km)

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi (214 Wh/km)

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium/Luxury AWD 20-inch

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium/Luxury AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs Combined

City

Highway 196 miles (315 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi (205 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

Energy consumption, including charging losses, are also slightly higher than in the case of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra and stands at:

18-inch wheels: 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi (196 Wh/km)

20-inch wheels: 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch AWD 71.4 220 mi*

(354 km) 5.0 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch AWD 71.4 196 mi*

(315 km) 5.0 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-inch AWD 71.4 196 mi*

(315 km) 5.0

Prices

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e starts at an MSRP of $58,500 (plus a $1,150 destination charge) and is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing because it's imported (but as in other cases, the incentive might be used to lower the lease payment).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-inch $58,500 +$1,150 N/A $59,650 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-inch $59,740 +$1,150 N/A $60,890 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-inch $64,000 +$1,150 N/A $65,150

Comparison with other models

When comparing the Lexus RZ 450e with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, it turns out that it's significantly more expensive - by roughly $10,000-$15,000 depending on the trim version. Customers must then consider whether the brand, exterior/interior design, or features of the Lexus version justify the difference.

The car has more power and quicker acceleration, faster DC charging than the AWD versions of the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, but the range and efficiency are slightly lower.

Another thing is that at around $60,000-$65,000 there are other all-electric crossover/SUV models with strong specs to consider.

* EPA Combined range according to the manufacturer.