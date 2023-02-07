Lexus updated its US website and added pricing and a virtual configurator for its first-ever all-electric vehicle, the RZ 450e crossover. According to the Japanese brand, the battery-powered 2023 RZ 450e starts at $59,650 for the base Premium trim, while the more expensive Luxury variant starts at $65,150.

Both models get a battery pack that has a usable capacity of 71.4 kilowatt-hours, all-wheel drive, a maximum power output of 308 horsepower, and a 0-60 miles per hour time of 5 seconds.

The base Premium trim comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels and just one exterior color option named Caviar, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, NuLuxe interior trim, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s and front passenger’s seat, a heated steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features.

There are six optional exterior colors that cost $500 or $1,200, depending on what you choose during the build, as well as an optional cold weather pack that costs $200 and comes with headlight washers and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The Lexus RZ 450e in Premium trim with 18-inch wheels has a maximum estimated range of 220 miles on a full charge, while the Luxury variant with its standard 20-inch wheels cuts the range figure to 196 miles.

Besides bigger wheels, the Luxury spec adds Multicolor ambient lighting, Ultrasuede interior trim, heated rear outboard seats, acoustic front and rear side glass, a Mark Levinson 13-speaker premium surround sound system, traffic jam assist, lane change assist, and front cross-traffic alert.

Gallery: Lexus RZ 450e

5 Photos

Both trim levels have a 7 kW onboard charger and can accept up to 150 kW of DC electricity when charging at a Level 3 station. When we reviewed a working prototype of the RZ 450e back in 2022, Lexus officials told us that the crossover can charge from zero to 80 percent state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charging station that can deliver 150 kW.

The Lexus RZ 450e is 189.2 inches long, 74.2 inches wide, has a 112.2-inch wheelbase, and offers a cargo volume of 34.9 cubic feet. It was developed alongside the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, with all three models riding on Toyota’s electric e-TNGA platform.