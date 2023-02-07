The Faraday Future FF 91 all-electric luxury SUV will go into production in March, with deliveries set to begin in late April, the company behind the EV said in a statement. The announcement comes after multiple delays, the selling of the firm’s headquarters, a drop in its stock market price, and a change of leadership.

Faraday said it managed to acquire $135 million in funding, which will allow it to start producing the FF 91 almost six years after it was unveiled. The automaker, which sold its headquarters in 2020 and leased a factory in Hanford, California, planned on building as many as 30,000 FF 91s per year, but previous reports show that just 401 pre-orders have been made. Also, the company didn’t specify how many cars it will build after it starts production.

Nevertheless, the Faraday Future FF 91 is an impressive all-electric car. During our short ride in it back in 2020, we got to experience first-hand the luxury and comfort of the interior, with its captain chairs, facial recognition for every seat, and a total of 11 screens, one of which measures in at 27 inches. The features list continues with four-wheel steering, semi-active dampers, three electric motors, and torque vectoring.

Gallery: 2024 Faraday Future FF 91 in production specification

Faraday describes the FF 91 as “the only next-gen Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV product,” offering an EPA-rated range of 381 miles courtesy of a 130 kWh battery, a total output of 1,050 horsepower, and a 0-60 miles per hour time of 2.39 seconds, so it’s fair to say that its specs can rival the best and most expensive cars out there. In fact, the carmaker says the FF 91 is “competing with Ferrari, Maybach, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley,” and with a price tag between $150,000-$200,000, it’s certainly in the upper part of the car market.

According to the company’s website, two trim levels will be available in the beginning – The FF 91 Futurist Alliance, which will be limited to 300 units worldwide, and the FF 91 Futurist.

Faraday Future has previously raised over $400 million in an effort to get its first car into production, but until now, it failed to do so. With this latest round of funding, it looks like the FF 91 will finally see the light of day as a production vehicle.

