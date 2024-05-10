The new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range and energy consumption ratings batch includes two 2024 Tesla Model Y versions: Long Range AWD and Performance. The new Long Range RWD version is not yet listed on the EPA's website. The entry-level RWD version has been retired, but it might get full battery capacity unlocking (paid).

The 2024 Tesla Model Y remains one of the most efficient cars on the market, although its numbers are worse than in previous years due to the EPA's new methodology, which affected all EVs.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model Y lineup There are three Tesla Model Y versions available in the U.S.—Long Range RWD (new), Long Range AWD and Performance. In the not-too-distant future, it's expected that the Model Y will get an update, similar to the Model 3 "Highland."

In 2023, the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance versions had an EPA combined range of 330 and 303 miles, respectively. However, the updated EPA methodology—which draws average energy consumption from best- and worst-case drive modes instead of using the default driving mode—has brought these numbers down to 310 miles and 285 miles. A few months later, the Model Y Performance's version received an even lower estimate of 279 miles.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with 19-inch wheels is currently rated at 310 miles. The new Long Range RWD version should be a bit more efficient because its range is 320 miles—according to Tesla. The Performance version has roughly a 10% lower range, but let's note that it's equipped with 21-inch wheels.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with 19-inch wheels is estimated at 117 MPGe or about 288 watt-hours per mile (3.5 miles/kWh). It's one of the best results for crossover/SUV models, although not as high as 3.9 miles/kWh in the case of the Model 3.

The Performance version is rated at 105 MPGe, which consumes over 11% more energy—321 Wh/mi (3.1 miles/kWh).

An important point is that the highway MPGe rating is noticeably lower than the combined value. We can estimate that the Model Y Long Range AWD will get less than 300 miles of range on the highway, while the Performance version might be at 260 miles.

2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in

2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 310 miles (499 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in

2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 279 miles (449 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

111 MPGe: 304 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

Tesla also provides EPA range estimates for the optional 20-inch wheels on its website. Potential buyers should know that these wheels negatively impact driving range. If we compare the results, the range reduction is worth several percent.

According to Tesla, the new Tesla Model Y RWD has an estimated range of 320 miles with 19-inch wheels, while the switch to 20-inch wheels will reduce it by almost 8% to 295 miles.

RWD 20-inch vs. 19-inch: down 25 miles (or 7.8%)

AWD 20-inch vs. 19-inch: down 18 miles (or 5.8%)

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 19-in RWD 320 mi* 6.5 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 20-in RWD 295 mi* 6.5 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in AWD 279 mi 3.5* 155

* EPA range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted

Pricing

One of the strongest points of the Tesla Model Y is its competitive pricing. The new Long Range RWD version costs $44,990 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees). All versions qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, so the effective starting point is as low as $39,130.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 19-in $44,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $39,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 20-in $46,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $47,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in $49,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in $51,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,630

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).