The all-new Chevrolet Equinox EV has received its official EPA range and energy consumption ratings ahead of its market launch in Q2 2024. InsideEVs will have an opportunity to review it in May.

There are multiple trim versions of the Chevrolet Equinox EV. Still, there are essentially two powertrain versions—a single-motor, front-wheel drive powertrain and an optional dual-motor, all-wheel drive system called eAWD. The battery pack is the same in both cases, but its capacity is undisclosed.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) listed ratings for two Chevrolet Equinox EV versions: FWD and AWD. The manufacturer already announced their EPA Combined range numbers, while the energy consumption results are new.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV FWD has a driving range of 319 miles. Switching to the AWD version will cut the range by 34 miles or 10.7%.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV FWD's energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 108 MPGe or about 312 watt-hours per mile (3.2 miles/kWh). The AWD version needs about a tenth more energy; its rating is 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (2.8 miles/kWh).

However, there is one big missing puzzle in the EPA cards—the wheel size. It's important to note that the base 1LT and 2LT trims (FWD and AWD) come standard with 19-inch wheels. The 3LT, 2RS and 3RS trims are equipped with 21-inch wheels.

We would like to see separate range and energy consumption ratings for both wheel sizes—19-inch and 21-inch—because usually there is a difference of at least several percent between them.

At this point, we don't know whether the results are for the entry-level version (that would be our guess) or if it's an average between the two. We will ask and update this article as needed.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV FWD

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV FWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 319 miles (513 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi or 3.5 miles/kWh

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV eAWD

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV eAWD :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 285 miles (459 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

Pricing

Chevrolet announced pricing for almost all trims of the Equinox EV earlier this year. In addition to the Launch Edition, there are five FWD configurations (1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, and 3RS) and five AWD configurations (1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, and 3RS).

The price of the Launch Edition was revealed in 2023. The only regular version not listed on the company's website is the upcoming 1LT eAWD trim. However, because the difference between eAWD and FWD of all trims was constant ($3,300), we can estimate that the 1LT eAWD will start at an MSRP of $36,900. There is a risk that GM will decide to increase the price of this version, depending on the market response.

The entry-level Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD has an MSRP of $33,600. When you add a $1,395 destination charge and a $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective cost is $27,495. It's the lowest price for an electric car with 300+ miles of EPA range by a huge margin.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Launch Edit. FWD 21-in $47,600 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,495 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-in $33,600 +$1,395 $7,500 $27,495 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-in $41,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $35,795 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-in $43,900 +$1,395 $7,500 $37,795 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 21-in $43,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $37,295 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-in $45,400 +$1,395 $7,500 $39,295 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT eAWD 19-in $36,900* +$1,395 $7,500 $30,795 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT eAWD 19-in $45,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $39,095 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT eAWD 21-in $47,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $41,095 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS eAWD 21-in $46,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $40,595 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS eAWD 21-in $48,700 +$1,395 $7,500 $42,595

* 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT eAWD's price estimated by InsideEVs

All 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV versions qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Launch Edit. FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi 7.9 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT FWD 19-in FWD 319 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT FWD 19-in FWD 319 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS FWD 21-in FWD 319 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT eAWD 19-in AWD 285 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2LT eAWD 19-in AWD 285 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT eAWD 21-in AWD 285 mi 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 2RS eAWD 21-in AWD 285 mi 5.9 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS eAWD 21-in AWD 285 mi