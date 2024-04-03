Chevrolet is taking orders for the 2024 Equinox EV, which is smaller and more affordable than the Blazer EV. The Equinox EV starts at $34,995 for the 1LT version available later this year, while the 2LT, which will start shipping soon, goes for $43,295.

To sweeten the offer, the entry-level electric crossover is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, and now there’s an even better deal for owners or lessees of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, who can get up to $3,000 in discounts if they order a 2024 Equinox EV.

The news comes via CarsDirect which quotes an official bulletin sent to dealers that says owners and lessees of a 2017 or newer Bolt may be able to get a $3,000 discount when leasing or financing a 2024 Equinox EV. Add the $7,500 tax credit and the price drops by $10,500, which is a pretty good deal any way you look at it.

When purchasing, the discount goes down to $2,500 for current Bolt owners, but with the tax credit, that’s still $10,000 off MSRP. That means that the most affordable Equinox trim level available now, the 2LT, effectively costs $33,295 excluding taxes and fees.

The deal is valid through April 30 and goes by the name “24 Equinox EV Private Offer,” according to CarsDirect.

The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is manufactured in Mexico and is a key model in General Motors’ lineup of all-new electric cars. Now that the Bolt has been discontinued, the Equinox is GM’s most affordable EV, so it has big shoes to fill.

The front-wheel drive version is powered by a single electric motor that makes 213 horsepower, while the all-wheel drive variant–the prices of which have not been announced yet–gets a dual-motor setup good for 288 hp. The maximum driving range of the Equinox EV will supposedly be over 300 miles on a full charge, but the official number hasn’t been announced yet. Instead, Chevy said that the Equinox AWD (that can’t be ordered yet) will cover up to 285 miles on a full battery.