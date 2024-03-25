Everybody knows that the price of EVs is one of the main barriers to the wider adoption of electric cars because a battery-powered ride is usually more expensive than a comparable combustion vehicle.

But Hyundai doesn’t seem to think so because its sleek Ioniq 6 sedan is now the cheapest car to lease in the United States, with a lower monthly payment than the legendary Toyota Corolla and a lot cheaper than the more popular Tesla Model 3.

According to CarsDirect, quoting a bulletin sent to dealers, the base 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE can be had for just $239/month without a down payment. People who go for the deal will just have to pay the first month’s fee (and taxes and fees), and they’ll be good to go. It’s also worth mentioning that the lease offer ends on April 1st and includes the $7,500 tax credit that can be applied to any new EV lease.

By comparison, a brand new, entry-level Tesla Model 3 will set you back $519/month with the same lease conditions: no down payment, a 24-month term, and an annual mileage allowance of 12,000 miles. A gas-powered 2024 Toyota Corolla LE has an effective monthly lease of $382 ($299 with $2,999 due at signing) but with a 36-month term.

This makes Hyundai’s electric sedan the cheapest new car to lease in the United States, according to CarsDirect, which analyzed over 540 incentives in the country.

The Ioniq 6 SE has a starting price of $42,450 and comes with a single rear electric motor that makes 225 horsepower and draws juice from a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles on a full charge.

Previously, the cheapest lease offer for the Ioniq 6 was for a 36-month contract with a $3,499 down payment and a $249 monthly fee.

Now, Hyundai also has a lease offer for the slightly fancier Ioniq 6 SEL, which goes for $349 per month with zero down, as well as for the SE all-wheel drive, which is listed at $319 per month with the first month’s fee due at signing. The all-wheel drive version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a dual-motor setup that’s good for 320 hp, while the range is rated at 316 miles for the SE AWD and 270 miles for the SEL AWD.