The Kia EV9 is the South Korean automaker’s first-ever three-row all-electric SUV and the first reviews, including our own, say that the seven-seat EV is a great family car. It has a decent range (up to 304 miles), it looks nice, and it doesn’t have any weird compromises, making it a good choice for people who are wary about making the switch to battery power.

With a starting price of $56,395 (destination charge included), it’s not exactly a cheap car, though. But the latest incentives offered by Kia sweeten the deal for potential buyers.

Get Fully Charged Kia sweetens the deal for the EV9 Kia EV9 buyers can benefit from discounts that can add up to $7,000, according to a report from Cars Direct. This brings the starting price of the all-electric SUV down to $49,395 (including destination charge), making it a pretty sweet deal.

According to Cars Direct, the automaker’s American arm increased the so-called Customer Cash discount from $3,500 to $5,000 at the beginning of March, effectively lowering the starting price of the electric family hauler to $51,395.

But that’s not all. As Cars Direct discovered, Kia is also offering a $1,000 loyalty discount on the EV9, and there’s also a hidden $1,000 EV9 dealer cash discount. Add everything up and the MSRP goes down to $49,395 for the entry-level version.

When leasing, customers get $7,500 off the MSRP, and Kia recently cut the rates to 2.49% and lowered the monthly prices by $20, as per Cars Direct.

With this being said, you still need to be careful and read the small print when looking for a new EV9. Last month, we reported that some Kia dealerships slapped markups as high as $7,000 on the seven-seat EV, despite the carmaker kindly asking them to stick to the script.

In the first two months of the year, the EV9 outsold the EV6 in the U.S. by about 200 units, even though deliveries of the three-row SUV only started late last year, whereas the EV6 has been on sale since 2022. In January and February, Kia sold 2,726 EV9s and 2,522 EV6s stateside.

Get the InsideEVs Newsletter

Gallery: 2024 Kia EV9 in US specification