If you are in the market for a new or used EV, there are some serious deals to be had. And as we get closer to the end of the year, automakers and dealers should be motivated to move some metal. The Volkswagen ID.4 has received mixed reviews, but many of those flaws can be overlooked with heavy discounts. Unfortunately, not every VW dealer has realized that there are more cars than customers these days.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has a starting price of $38,995—or $40,290 including destination—for a rear-wheel-drive Standard model with a range of 209 miles. Granted, that’s not especially practical, so you’re better off with the ID.4 Pro or AWD Pro at 275 and 255 miles, respectively. A fully loaded ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus tops out at $56,450 with a range of 255 miles.

Get Fully Charged VW's ID.4 can be a deal machine if you know where to look End-of-year sales events can save you a ton of money if you're smart, and the ID.4 is a solid get if you're looking to break up with gasoline. It even qualifies for the full $7,500 EV tax credits—for now, anyway.

Currently, the ID.4 does qualify for the full federal EV tax credit of $7,500, though there are some conflicting reports if VW will retain this credit in 2024 when the battery sourcing requirements change. This is all the more reason to score a deal now if you can.

For the holiday season, VW is offering its Sign Then Drive sales event that waives some of the usual upfront costs for leasing. This applies to several models, including the ID.4.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S Review

24 Photos

As a bonus, VW is also offering unlimited 30-minute sessions at Electrify America charging stations for three years. A nationwide scan of AutoTrader.com reveals more than 7,300 brand-new ID.4s advertising substantial discounts. Here's a Pro model I found in Denver with almost $15,000 off:

Or, another one in Minneapolis with almost $12,000 off:

Or check out this one in California for just $34,149:

Of course, many of these advertised prices assume the shopper is leasing, and will thus get the $7,500 lease credit baked in, but we've seen some substantial savings beyond that as well. However, because dealers are going to be dealers, shoppers should always be aware that the advertisements rarely tell the whole story.

I was shopping for an ID.4s for clients in several metro regions like San Francisco, Detroit, and Washington D.C. recently when I encountered more resistance than expected from dealers who should have been more motivated to make an easy deal. One particular dealer in California sent a quote that was way off from their advertised numbers.

Here is what was offered on their website: a total advertised discount of $15,250 off the MSRP on a lease for an ID.4 Pro S.

Now, here is the actual quote provided to me: a combined discount and rebate of $9,250. But then there is the added “protection package” of $1,295 for a net discount of $7,995.

In the end, the “adjusted” price offered was $45,486, which is a good deal more than the promised “net price” of $39,486 advertised online. When I questioned this dealer about the discrepancy, the response was, “Well, this is the best quote my manager can do for an online customer... I’m sure if you came into the dealer we can do a little better.”

This tactic of “you have to be here in person to get the best numbers” is something I've encountered across several VW stores in various regions.

I get it. Dealers know that if they provide a customer with a quote, that number is likely going to get shopped around to see who is willing to go lower. But that is how this game is played, and this is precisely why EV customers prefer the Tesla pricing model because no matter where you go, the price is the same. When I informed the dealers that no one in 2023 wanted to come into the dealers to spend hours haggling over a price, their communication dropped off.

The lack of cooperation on the part of the VW dealers to provide online quotes was surprising, especially since I recently handled a Kia EV6 case where I solicited bids from several dealers across the country. The Kia stores were far more receptive and consistent with providing numbers whereas the VW dealers wanted to conduct business “the old-fashioned” way. Historically, Kia dealers haven’t had the best reputation for being cooperative with online customers, so the contrast between the two brands on how they approach EV sales was interesting. This speaks to the larger issue of how dealer resistance impacts overall EV adoption.

Of course, not all VW dealers were stubborn. Here is a sampling of sale prices that my team got in the San Francisco market:

The best was a store that offered a combined rebate/discount of $16,630, which worked out to a 10,000-mile/36-month lease of about $590 per month on a $55,000 car.

While it is certainly possible to land an amazing deal in an ID.4 before the New Year, buyers are going to have to put in some work and will likely encounter dealers that are selling the car of VW's electric future with sales tactics from the past.

Tom McParland is a contributing writer for InsideEVs and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Got a car buying question? Send it to Tom@AutomatchConsulting.com.