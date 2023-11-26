The Kia EV6 is one of the most popular electric car models in the U.S. For the 2024 model year, the EV6 has eight variants, so let's take a close look at what's new.

First and foremost, the Korean manufacturer has maintained the 2023 model year prices while adding a more affordable Long Range trim.

The lineup starts with the entry-level Kia EV6 Light (rear-wheel drive) with a 58.0-kilowatt-hour battery, priced at $42,600 (plus a $1,325 destination charge). This version has a 125-kilowatt electric motor and an EPA Combined range of 232 miles.

The two new options are the Kia EV6 Light trim with a 77.4-kWh battery and rear-wheel drive (168 kW) or all-wheel drive powertrain (239 kW), which offer an EPA Combined range of 310 miles or 282 miles, respectively. The driving range and performance are the same as the Wind trim, but the prices of the Light trim are lower by $2,750: $45,950 (RWD) and $49,850 (AWD.)

Time will tell whether the more affordable Kia EV6 Light Long Range will help to boost sales. One of the main issues that Kia has is that the EV6, like other imported models, is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchased, but that incentive is available through leasing.

Next, we can see the more well-equipped Wind and GT-Line trims (both with a 77.4 kWh battery with RWD or AWD powertrain.) The Wind starts at $48,700 (AWD costs $3,900 more), while the GT-Line starts at $52,900 (where AWD costs $4,700 more.)

The top-of-the-line Kia EV6 GT is even more expensive at $61,600, but it has the most powerful powertrain with a peak output of 430 kilowatts and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just about 3.4 seconds.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19-inch $42,600 +$1,325 N/A $43,925 2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD LR 19-inch $45,950 +$1,325 N/A $47,275 2024 Kia EV6 Light AWD LR 19-inch $49,850 +$1,325 N/A $51,175 2024 Kia EV6 Wind RWD LR 19-inch $48,700 +$1,325 N/A $50,025 2024 Kia EV6 Wind AWD LR 19-inch $52,600 +$1,325 N/A $53,925 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD LR 19-inch $52,900 +$1,325 N/A $54,225 2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 20-inch $57,600 +$1,325 N/A $58,925 2024 Kia EV6 GT AWD LR 21-inch $61,600 +$1,325 N/A $62,925

*Note: the $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing.

One thing worth noting is that the Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD comes standard with 20-inch wheels, which right away cuts its EPA Combined range to 252 miles; that's 30 miles, or 12%, less than you get when you opt for the 19-inch wheels in the AWD Light and Wind trims.

The top-of-the-line Kia EV6 GT has even larger 21-inch wheels, and when combined with the powerful powertrain makes it the least efficient and cuts the range further to 218 miles. However, that's 12 miles more than in the case of the 2023 Kia EV6 GT, which was rated at just 206 miles.

The recently published 2024 Kia EV6 EPA range and efficiency ratings reveal that the new 2024 Kia EV6 GT is simply more efficient by several percent than the 2023 model year.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Kia EV6 GT with 21-inch wheels is 83 MPGe or 406 watt-hours per mile. The most efficient versions are the rear-wheel drive Light trims, rated at 117 MPGe or about 288 watt-hours per mile.

In other words, we are talking about a 41% increase in overall energy consumption between the base and performance versions.

We attached all the efficiency numbers below:

2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19-inch

2024 Kia EV6 Light RWD SR 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 232 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi

136 MPGe: 248 Wh/mi

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi

2024 Kia EV6 Light/Wind/GT-Line RWD LR 19-inch

2024 Kia EV6 Light/Wind/GT-Line RWD LR 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 310 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 117 MPGe: 288 Wh/mi

134 MPGe: 251 Wh/mi

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi

2024 Kia EV6 Light/Wind AWD LR 19-inch

2024 Kia EV6 Light/Wind AWD LR 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 282 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 109 MPGe: 309 Wh/mi

120 MPGe: 281 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 20-inch

2024 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD LR 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 252 miles (405 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

106 MPGe: 318 Wh/mi

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

2024 Kia EV6 GT AWD LR 21-inch

2024 Kia EV6 GT AWD LR 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 218 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi

77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi

It's worth noting that the all-wheel drive versions of the Kia EV6 are equipped with a range-preserving heat pump system. This should help in cold weather driving, so maybe the difference between the RWD and AWD will not be as big in the winter as the raw EPA numbers indicate.

In terms of charging, the 2024 Kia EV6 is equipped with a 10.9-kilowatt on-board charger, which is expected to recharge the 58-kWh battery from 10-100% in less than six hours and the 77.4-kWh battery in slightly over seven hours to do the same.

A strong point of the Kia EV6 is its fast charging capability from 10 to 80 percent of state-of-charge in just 18 minutes, at least in optimum conditions and when an 800 V high-power charger is available. The EV6's batteries are nominally 523 volts (58 kWh) or 697 volts (77.4 kWh) and if a DC fast charger can't deliver such kind of voltage, then the charging speed might be significantly compromised.

The car also comes with 1,000 kWh of charging credits on the Electrify America fast charging network, which according to the manufacturer is equivalent to about 3,000–3,500 miles of driving.

