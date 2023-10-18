Kia is introducing a new trim level on the 2024 EV6 that will aim to strike the much sought-after balance between range and affordability.

According to new order guide data originally seen by Cars Direct, a pair of new EV6 Light Long Range trims – rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive – will reduce the price of the Kia EV6 fitted with the bigger 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery by up to $2,750. A Kia America spokesman then confirmed this information is accurate to InsideEVs.

And it's going to be good news for buyers. Slotting between the EV6's Light and Wind trims, the 2024 Kia EV6 Light Long Range has a starting MSRP of $45,950, excluding shipping. That makes it $2,750 cheaper than the EV6 Wind, which starts at $48,700 with the same battery pack.

The EV6 Light Long Range costs $3,350 more than the standard range EV6 Light trim, which is priced from $42,600 and comes with the smaller 58-kWh pack.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 (US)

36 Photos

The 2024 Kia EV6 Light standard range model has an EPA-estimated range of 232 miles, while the EV6 Wind RWD configuration is rated at 310 miles. In. theory, the new EV6 Light Long Range RWD trim should offer 310 miles of range as well, although Kia did not confirm that.

Kia is also introducing an EV6 Light Long Range e-AWD trim, according to the same order guide data. This model has a starting MSRP of $49,850 (excluding destination), making it $3,900 more expensive than its rear-wheel-drive counterpart – in line with what AWD adds to other EV6 trim levels.

Offering more range for less money will always appeal to an EV buyer, which is why the new EV6 Light Long Range trims may hit the sweet spot of the lineup. Also significant is the fact the new Light Long Range e-AWD trim becomes the most affordable dual-motor EV6 variant, undercutting the $52,600 EV6 Wind e-AWD by $2,750.

Last but not least, the EV6 Light Long Range allows Kia to undercut the $45,990 Tesla Model 3 Long Range – even if by just $40 (assuming Tesla doesn't update prices again within the next 10 minutes). It will also be just $250 more expensive than a similarly equipped 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE, which starts at $45,700.