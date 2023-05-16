The Kia EV6 is one of the most attractive models in its segment, but the fact it no longer qualifies for federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a turn off for many US buyers.

Kia America has decided to change that and offer a $7,500 EV lease bonus – matching the maximum federal tax credit – for the electric crossover on a lease of a new 2023 EV6.

The offer is valid from May 15 to July 5, with the $7,500 EV lease bonus applied as a capitalized cost reduction. For example, well-qualified lessees approved by Kia Finance can lease a 2023 Kia EV6 Wind RWD for $499 a month for 36 months with $4,999 due at lease inception.

In addition to the lease promotion, Kia Finance America is offering well-qualified buyers up to $3,750 in standard-rate finance bonus cash towards the purchase of a new 2023 Kia EV6.

"The Kia EV6 has been a home run, and this is an opportunity we think will appeal to many customers anxious to experience the EV lifestyle. With multiple available motor and drivetrain layouts and an EPA-estimated all-electric range of more than 300 miles in some variants, the EV6 offers something for everyone, and these special offers make it easier for customers to get behind the wheel of this exciting vehicle." Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America

Interestingly, Kia's press release does not include anything about the loophole that temporarily enables all new leased EVs to qualify for the maximum $7,500 federal tax credit. We've contacted Kia to learn if the $7,500 EV lease bonus for the EV6 is in addition to the tax credit and we'll update this story when we hear back.

The loophole enables leasing companies to receive tax credits for EVs even if the IRA vehicle and battery assembly requirements are not met, and the companies can choose to pass those savings onto customers.

The 2023 Kia EV6 is offered in three variants: Wind, GT-Line and GT. Wind and GT-Line are available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, while the range-topping GT only comes with all-wheel drive.

Based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP electric vehicle architecture, the EV6 is compatible with ultrafast 800V DC fast chargers, going from 10 to 80 percent state of charge in approximately 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger.

The electric crossover is EPA-rated at 310 miles of all-electric range (AER) on the GT-Line (RWD) and Wind (RWD) trims and offers available vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

The base Kia EV6 Wind RWD starts at $48,700, while the Wind AWD is priced from $52,600. The EV6 RWD GT-Line trim costs $52,900, while the GT-Line AWD starts at $57,600. The range-topping EV6 GT is priced from $61,600. All prices exclude a $1,325 destination fee.